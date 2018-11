The body of John Cunliffe was found 25 km west of Revelstoke

After an extensive search, 49-year-old John Cunliffe has been found dead.

RCMP say his body was found approximately 25 km west of Revelstoke in a remote location, where a local area resident located Cunliffe’s black Dodge truck on Nov. 17 on a forest service road.

Cunliffe had been missing since June, 2018. RCMP say no foul play is suspected.