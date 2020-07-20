The Big Eddy Bridge was closed to traffic on the evening of July 12 as police combed the river for a possible body.(Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Revelstoke RCMP call off search on Columbia River for possible body

RCMP said nothing has yet been found

Revelstoke RCMP have called off the search for a possible body on the Columbia River.

After reports of an eye witness spotting a human body floating near the Big Eddy Bridge on the evening of July 12, RCMP and Search and Rescue searched the Columbia River from Revelstoke to Blanket Creek.

Boats and a helicopter searched the river and the shoreline in the area.

The police said they did not find anything and called off the search on July 13.

“It remains a mystery,” said RCMP spokesperson.

The case is still open.

Last week, the RCMP were looking for a missing Albertan resident last seen in Revelstoke.

READ MORE: Missing Alberta man last seen in Revelstoke

However, the police said the man has since been found safe and sound.

