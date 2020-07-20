Revelstoke RCMP call off search on Columbia River for possible body

RCMP said nothing has yet been found

The Big Eddy Bridge was closed to traffic on the evening of July 12 as police combed the river for a possible body.(Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Revelstoke RCMP have called off the search for a possible body on the Columbia River.

After reports of an eye witness spotting a human body floating near the Big Eddy Bridge on the evening of July 12, RCMP and Search and Rescue searched the Columbia River from Revelstoke to Blanket Creek.

Boats and a helicopter searched the river and the shoreline in the area.

The police said they did not find anything and called off the search on July 13.

“It remains a mystery,” said RCMP spokesperson.

The case is still open.

Last week, the RCMP were looking for a missing Albertan resident last seen in Revelstoke.

READ MORE: Missing Alberta man last seen in Revelstoke

However, the police said the man has since been found safe and sound.

