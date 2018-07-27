Revelstoke RCMP report record amount of calls in May

Revelstoke RCMP received record amounts of calls this year according to the RCMP report presented at Tuesday’s council meeting.

In his report for May 2018, Revelstoke RCMP Staff-sgt. Kurt Grabinsky stated there were approximately 170 more calls for service by the end of May 2018 than there had been at the same point of 2017.

This, combined with slight increases in several offence numbers when compared to last May and the transferring of one member of the municipal RCMP, made the month “an increasingly demanding month” according to Grabinsky’s report.

In response to increased calls, the report states that Revelstoke RCMP are making an effort to provide more preventative information through media channels, such as media releases, social media information and interviews.

Overall, the report shows similar numbers of municipal services when compared to 2017.

Three assaults were reported through May in both 2018 and 2017, while more thefts and mischiefs to property occurred this year at 21 compared to 14 last year.

RELATED: Assaults reported to Revelstoke RCMP up in April

Three people charged with possession of cocaine made up the monthly drug charges in May 2018, while four were charged with public intoxication.

In the CSRD, a vast majority of services occurred on the highway, with 77 erratic driving complaints and two impaired driving offences investigated.

Collisions within the city sat at only one through May, while six occurred in the CSRD with none resulting in injury or fatality.

There was one Search and Rescue call out in May, with SAR locating a male injured in an ATV accident on Boulder Mountain. This brings the year-to-date total amount of SAR callouts to 16.

@NathanKunz1
nathan.kunz@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Okanagan Mountain Park fire still out of control

Just Posted

BC Games, RCMP investigate reports of groping at athlete dance in Cowichan

As many as 30 girls have claimed they were inappropriately touched at BC Summer Games dance on Vancouver Island

South Okanagan woman returns from 6 months in Guyana

After five decades of service work, Merle Kindred shows no signs slowing down

Revelstoke athletes find success in Cowichan at BC Games

10 Revelstoke athletes made the trip this past weekend to Cowichan for… Continue reading

Ministry updates CSRD on plans for improving highway between Shuswap and Alberta border

Provincial government’s labour reform may delay tendering for Trans-Canada Highway projects.

Growls and Hugs for July 25

Someone or something got your hackles up? Or maybe someone made you… Continue reading

VIDEO: Creators of Sick Chick inspired by the energy in Revelstoke

Zuzanna Hovancova and Marie Konecna would never have started Sick Chick if… Continue reading

Fatal wildfire rips through California towns; residents flee

A fast-moving wildfire, believed to have been sparked by arson, tore through trees, burned homes and forced evacuation orders for an entire mountain town.

10 more ex-students sue Ohio State over sex abuse by doctor

Many of the men now in their 40s and 50s are just starting to acknowledge and confront what they experienced.

Forensics experts work on identifying the dead in Greek fire

Greek authorities said Thursday there were serious indications that a deadly wildfire that gutted a vacation resort near Athens was started deliberately.

World’s oldest person, a Japanese woman, dies at 117

Kane Tanaka became the new oldest person in Japan after 117-year-old Japanese woman Chiyo Miyako, the world’s oldest person died.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford to slash size of Toronto city council nearly by half

A published report suggests the Ontario government is poised to reduce Toronto city council to just over half its current size.

Soaring temperatures causing challenges for South Okanagan wildfire personnel

BC Wildfire Service said shifts may have to be shortened to manage fatigue and dehydration

Update: Salmon Arm blaze put out before it could spread

Two-storey home near Little Mountain Park badly damaged, no one injured

Psychiatric body warns against stigmatizing mentally ill after Toronto shooting

Faisal Hussain killed two people and injured 13 when he unleashed a hail of bullets along Toronto’s Danforth Avenue

Most Read