Revelstoke residents show support for Ukraine at Grizzly Plaza

An emotional and passionate gathering was held at Grizzly Plaza last Saturday (March 5) to show support for Ukraine during the ongoing conflict with Russia.
Alex Skok, originally from Ukraine, spoke some strong words according to those who attended.
Multiple residents joined in and spoke in solidarity with the Ukrainian people, including Revelstoke Mayor Gary Sulz who addressed the crowd.
