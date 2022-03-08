A Ukrainian flag at Grizzly Plaza on Mar. 5. (Photo by Anthony Cassell)

Revelstoke residents show support for Ukraine at Grizzly Plaza

A vigil was held in downtown Revelstoke on Mar. 5

An emotional and passionate gathering was held at Grizzly Plaza last Saturday (March 5) to show support for Ukraine during the ongoing conflict with Russia.

Alex Skok, originally from Ukraine, spoke some strong words according to those who attended.

Multiple residents joined in and spoke in solidarity with the Ukrainian people, including Revelstoke Mayor Gary Sulz who addressed the crowd.

