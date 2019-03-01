Revelstoke Search and Rescue responded to three calls last week. (Facebook file photo)

Revelstoke Search and Rescue responded to three calls last week

Here is what Revelstoke Search and Rescue was up to Feb. 18-24:

Feb. 18-Six Revelstoke Search and Rescue members responded to assist with a subject in cardiac arrest on Revelstoke Mountain Resort. The patient was transported off the mountain by ski patrol and turned over to BC Ambulance Services.

READ MORE: Skier from Denmark dies at Revelstoke Mountain Resort

Feb. 18- Four Revelstoke Search and Rescue members responded following an In-Reach Beacon activation for an injured female near Revelstoke. The patient was located and transferred to BC Ambulance Services.

Feb.23-Six Revelstoke Search and Rescue members responded to rescue an injured snow biker near Galena Bay. The subject was extracted via helicopter and handed off to BC Ambulance Services.

Across the province there were 157 incidents.

See the full report here.

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/assets/gov/public-safety-and-emergency-services/emergency-preparedness-response-recovery/embc/ecc-incident-summaries-2019/weekly_incident_summary_02182019_02242019.pdf

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Firefighters battle third fire in two days at B.C. homeless encampment
Next story
Jaden Smith’s foundation bringing clean water to Flint

Just Posted

Revelstoke Search and Rescue responded to three calls last week

Here is what Revelstoke Search and Rescue was up to Feb. 18-24:… Continue reading

Revelstoke Community Calendar for Feb. 27

King of the Mountain March 1-3 Revelstoke Mountain Resort King of the… Continue reading

Roads, weather, ski conditions for Revelstoke today

Chance for snow

Plastic bag ban brought back to Revelstoke City Council

North Columbia Environmental Society asked for ban by July 1

Air Canada cuts fourth flight from Penticton to Vancouver

Three daytime flights between Penticton and Vancouver will still be offered.

B.C. MP apologizes for ‘inappropriate’ comments about Jody Wilson-Raybould

Jati Sidhu suggested the former attorney-general’s father was ‘pulling the strings’

Fungus could ‘drastically’ affect B.C. bat populations: researchers

Volunteers sought to help monitor spread of white-nose syndrome

British nautical maps from century ago help B.C. researchers chart kelp beds

Herring use the kelp beds as a deposit for their eggs

Black Press Media reporters grab nominations for B.C. & Yukon Community Newspapers awards

The awards honour community newspaper and digital excellence

Sick eagle in East Kootenay town sparks call for lead bullet restriction

Wildlife advocates encouraging residents to switch from lead bullets, to a non-lead alternative

Trudeau names longtime MP as new veterans-affairs minister in cabinet shuffle

The official headquarters for the Department of Veterans Affairs is outside the capital region

Firefighters battle third fire in two days at B.C. homeless encampment

No details on any injuries, but the blaze appeared large early Friday morning in Maple Ridge

Baby boomers use twice as much electricity as millennials, BC Hydro says

The reasons millennials pull ahead on energy conservation may surprise you. Then again, they may not

Liberals table ‘historic’ Indigenous child welfare bill

Bill emphasizes need for the child-welfare system to promote preventative care and support families

Most Read