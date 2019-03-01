Revelstoke Search and Rescue responded to three calls last week. (Facebook file photo)

Here is what Revelstoke Search and Rescue was up to Feb. 18-24:

Feb. 18-Six Revelstoke Search and Rescue members responded to assist with a subject in cardiac arrest on Revelstoke Mountain Resort. The patient was transported off the mountain by ski patrol and turned over to BC Ambulance Services.

Feb. 18- Four Revelstoke Search and Rescue members responded following an In-Reach Beacon activation for an injured female near Revelstoke. The patient was located and transferred to BC Ambulance Services.

Feb.23-Six Revelstoke Search and Rescue members responded to rescue an injured snow biker near Galena Bay. The subject was extracted via helicopter and handed off to BC Ambulance Services.

Across the province there were 157 incidents.

