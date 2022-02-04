Revelstoke Snowboard Club obtains snowboard donation

Seb Grondin donated his Nitro Superteam snowboard to the club

Seb Grondin with RSBC Youth Coordinator, Bryce Harrison. (Contributed by RSBC)

The Revelstoke Snowboard Club (RSBC) has acknowledged the generous donation of a local snowboarder.

Seb Grondin has donated his Nitro Superteam snowboard to the RSBC.

The snowboard was sold at RSBC annual swap in November. The club said it was Grondin’s idea to donate proceeds to support youth ridership.

“RSBC is committed to creating a hub for local riders and engaging with the community through events,” said RSBC in a press release.

The proceeds of the donated board will support the Grom Con, Saturday February 19th, 12-2pm at RMR, a family friendly competition open to ages 5-11.

