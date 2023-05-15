Revelstoke temperatures hit record-high over weekend

Temperatures on May 13 and 14 set record-highs according to Environment Canada

Record-high temperatures and plenty of sunshine made for a memorable weekend in Revelstoke, and according to the forecast, more hot weather is on the way.

According to Environment Canada, temperatures on Saturday (May 13) and Sunday (May 14) were the highest ever recorded on those days.

Saturday’s high of 30.5°C was the hottest in over a decade and the highest recorded temperature on that day since 1899.

Sunday was even hotter, with highs of 31.5°C setting another record, breaking the record temperature of 31.1°C set in 1949.

Environment Canada’s historical temperature data for Revelstoke includes statistics from 1899 to 1969 and 2012 to 2023.

The hot weather is expected to continue throughout the week with highs of nearly-30°C before cooling off on Sunday (May 21) when a mix of sun and cloud with a chance of showers will cool things off to about 25°C.

Although Revelstokians were feeling the heat, it wasn’t the hottest place in B.C. last weekend. That record belongs to Lytton which hit highs of 36°C, the highest recorded temperature in Canada.

