Revelstoke trampoline athlete impresses on world stage

Ruby Ryga represented Team Canada at the Trampoline and Tumbling World Age Group Championships

Ruby Ryga at the Trampoline and Tumbling World Age Group Championships in Bulgaria. (Contributed by Jill Drake)

One of Revelstoke’s finest young athletes represented her hometown and her nation at the Trampoline and Tumbling World Age Group Championships in Bulgaria last month.

Ruby Ryga finished 13th in the world, representing Team Canada, in the 15-16 year-old category on the Double Mini Trampoline at the competition in Sofia in November, 2022.

According to Jill Drake, her coach, Ryga was the first person in Revelstoke’s history to qualify for the World Age Competition.

“We are so proud of Ruby and all the hard work she put in to get there,” said Drake.

Ryga is now training to qualify for the event again next year in Birmingham, England.

