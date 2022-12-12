Ruby Ryga at the Trampoline and Tumbling World Age Group Championships in Bulgaria. (Contributed by Jill Drake)

Ruby Ryga at the Trampoline and Tumbling World Age Group Championships in Bulgaria. (Contributed by Jill Drake)

Revelstoke trampoline athlete impresses on world stage

Ruby Ryga represented Team Canada at the Trampoline and Tumbling World Age Group Championships

One of Revelstoke’s finest young athletes represented her hometown and her nation at the Trampoline and Tumbling World Age Group Championships in Bulgaria last month.

Ruby Ryga finished 13th in the world, representing Team Canada, in the 15-16 year-old category on the Double Mini Trampoline at the competition in Sofia in November, 2022.

According to Jill Drake, her coach, Ryga was the first person in Revelstoke’s history to qualify for the World Age Competition.

“We are so proud of Ruby and all the hard work she put in to get there,” said Drake.

Ryga is now training to qualify for the event again next year in Birmingham, England.

READ MORE: Revelstoke DJ celebrates streaming milestone and brand-new single

READ MORE: Revelstoke Acrobats Trampoline Gymnastics take home bucket of medals

@josh_piercey
josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

gymnasticsRevelstoke

Previous story
Return to in-person work a contentious issue among federal public servants
Next story
Kelowna/Vernon run and back raises money and eyebrows for mental health

Just Posted

Ruby Ryga at the Trampoline and Tumbling World Age Group Championships in Bulgaria. (Contributed by Jill Drake)
Revelstoke trampoline athlete impresses on world stage

Mitch McKinnon, stage name Shylow, is a future bass artist from Revelstoke. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke DJ celebrates streaming milestone and brand-new single

The Scotch Creek Transfer Station is one of five rural recycling depots within the Columbia Shuswap Regional District that could be financially impacted by changes proposed by RecycleBC. (CSRD image)
Proposed RecycleBC update cuts funding for rural depots in Columbia Shuswap Regional District

A snow blower is used to clear the sidewalk on a Chilliwack street. Do you know where the snow blower was invented? (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: Are you ready for winter weather?