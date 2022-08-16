Revelstoke Acrobats Trampoline Gymnastics take home bucket of medals

Mia Sappington (gold) and Maggid Hood (bronze) being awarded their medals at westerns in June. (Contributed by Jill Drake) Taylor Schmidt, Maggie Hood, Mia Sappington , and Oskar Glowacki with their medals at westerns in June. (Contributed by Jill Drake) Taylor Schmidt winning gold at westerns in June. (Contributed by Jill Drake) Revelstoke Acrobats Trampoline Gymnastics at the Canadian Championships in Calgary from July 21 to 24.(Contributed by Jill Drake) Revelstoke Acrobats Trampoline Gymnastics at the Canadian Championships in Calgary from July 21 to 24.(Contributed by Jill Drake) Revelstoke Acrobats Trampoline Gymnastics at the Canadian Championships in Calgary from July 21 to 24.(Contributed by Jill Drake)

Young Revelstoke athletes have bounced their way into the spotlight and into some silverware following a very successful year in trampoline.

Revelstoke Acrobats Trampoline Gymnastics won a number of medals at two reputable competitions over the summer of 2022.

“We had a very successful trampoline year,” said head coach Jill Drake. “I’m just so proud of them this year.”

A number of athletes from Revelstoke competed at the Western Canada Cup in June and won medals in every category they entered.

Then, at the 2022 Trampoline Gymnastics Canadian Championships hosted in Calgary from July 21 to 24, Revelstoke’s Ruby Ryga took home two gold medals.

Ryga has also made a significant achievement according to Drake, becoming the first person in Revelstoke’s history to qualify for the World Age Competition, taking place in Bulgaria later this year. She will represent Team Canada at the prestigious event in November.

READ MORE: Two Revelstoke athletes take home medals at national championships

READ MORE: Movie Review: Bullet Train

@josh_piercey

josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

RevelstokeSports