Social distancing and isolation could put women at risk of domestic abuse

The Revelstoke women’s shelter remains open during the pandemic. (FanPop photo)

The Revelstoke Women’s Shelter remains open, but has modified procedures due to the pandemic.

According to a news release, the shelter will remain open because current social isolation restrictions may put women and their children more at risk of domestic violence and abuse.

However, intakes will be done via telephone only.

Any woman, and her children, needing to use the shelter’s services should call the 24-hour crisis line prior to arrival at the shelter at 250-837-1111.

Visitors are also restricted, other than essential services.

Outreach clients can call the crisis line for support or the outreach coordinators. Moving Mountains: 250-837-1572, Moving Forward: 250-814-8387.

The Revelstoke Women’s Shelter Society is a non-profit society that offers a safe space, care and support to women (and their children) who have experienced domestic violence/abuse.

It exists to offer support, assistance, information and referrals in a courteous and compassionate manner, that respects the dignity, privacy, culture and diversity of women and children who are victims of abuse.

