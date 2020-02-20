Snow bike stunt movie filmed in downtown Revelstoke

Parts of downtown Revelstoke closed briefly today for a snow bike stunt movie.
The Way Home will be entirely filmed in Revelstoke. It’s an action sport film by Stacked Films with two-time X-Games medallist Brock Hoyer. Hoyer was seen on a snow bike today in front of the Regent Hotel and in the Grizzly Plaza. Other scenes were shot at the Revelstoke Railway Museum, Revelstoke Snowmobile Club, Glacier House and Boulder Mountain.
The film follows Hoyer’s ride home from the mountain. Crew onsite estimate the movie to be up to five minutes long and the aim is to get it into multiple film festivals.
Stacked Films approached city council last year about making the film, closing streets and requiring police officers.
“Our goal is to create something really unique, something nobody has really ever done on a motorized snow bike before,” said Turner Simpson, a producer with Stacked, at the time.
The film will also provide cinema quality footage that can be used by the city and Tourism Revelstoke as needed.
