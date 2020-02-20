Snow bike stunt movie filmed in downtown Revelstoke

The Way Home will be entirely filmed in Revelstoke. It’s an action sport film by Stacked Films with two-time X-Games medallist Brock Hoyer. Hoyer was seen on a snow bike today in front of the Regent Hotel and in the Grizzly Plaza. Other scenes were shot at the Revelstoke Railway Museum, Revelstoke Snowmobile Club, Glacier House and Boulder Mountain. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Parts of downtown Revelstoke closed briefly today for a snow bike stunt movie.

The Way Home will be entirely filmed in Revelstoke. It’s an action sport film by Stacked Films with two-time X-Games medallist Brock Hoyer. Hoyer was seen on a snow bike today in front of the Regent Hotel and in the Grizzly Plaza. Other scenes were shot at the Revelstoke Railway Museum, Revelstoke Snowmobile Club, Glacier House and Boulder Mountain.

Day one !!!!! #thewayhome Doing some #filming with @stackedfilms on a super cool projects 🙏🙌 @sleevesmall Super #thankful for this opportunity to work with great company’s, places and people in #revelstoke #thewayhome #riot #yamaha #timbersled #fxrracing #rockstar #energy #c3 #timbersledtough #stackfilms #pickup #sawmill #letsdothis #Repost @sledrevelstoke with @get_repost ・・・ Lately I have felt like I am in a rut with my photography. One of things that I think defines my photographic “style” is that I chase the sunlight and while this winter is seriously delivering the goods snow wise (🤤)… the sun hasn’t made much of an appearance. Today catapulted me out of that rut – big time! I had an amazing day hanging out with @stackedfilms capturing @brock_hoyer doing some seriously ridiculous feats at a local sawmill for an @rockstarenergy project! Watching Brock effortlessly execute countless maneuvers on his snowbike in an industrial setting had me reaching for my camera dozens of times! In this shot I was hanging out the window of a pickup truck with my camera while @stackedfilms146 filmed on the tailgate and Brock wheelied through a running mill. I loved this shot in particular because the reflection in the window adds something a little extra and artsy. Of all the times I have done sledding photography this is certainly one of the most memorable days! Oh, and I even made a short appearance in the film. 🤭 Can’t wait to see the masterpiece when it’s all said and done! Thanks for the day, boys!

The film follows Hoyer’s ride home from the mountain. Crew onsite estimate the movie to be up to five minutes long and the aim is to get it into multiple film festivals.

Stacked Films approached city council last year about making the film, closing streets and requiring police officers.

READ MORE: Snow bike stunt movie proposed to be filmed in Revelstoke

“Our goal is to create something really unique, something nobody has really ever done on a motorized snow bike before,” said Turner Simpson, a producer with Stacked, at the time.

The film will also provide cinema quality footage that can be used by the city and Tourism Revelstoke as needed.

 

