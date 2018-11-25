SOUPALICIOUS is a nation-wide event created by the Compost Council of Canada to help support the Plant-a-Row Grow-a-Row campaign that urges citizens to grow food for those in need (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

SOUPALICIOUS success in Revelstoke

Hundreds attended the event

The event honouring soup was held at the Revelstoke Community Centre yesterday.

The soups, snacks and drinks that feed this event are created by local restaurants and community groups. The funds raised help the Community Connections Food Bank to purchase healthy options for their clients.

The event is part of Welcome Week and was the third time for the event in Revelstoke.

Soups to slurp included: cream of yesterday, roasted tomato, spaghetti in meatball, vegetable in lentil, roasted curried yam and pineapple, tortilla soup. There was also bannock, bread, and cake.

SOUPALICIOUS is a nation-wide event created by the Compost Council of Canada to help support the Plant-a-Row Grow-a-Row campaign that urges citizens to grow food for those in need.

Community Connections’ Food Security Coordinator Melissa Hemphill brings this event to Revelstoke for the third year to highlight our talented local chefs, to bring people together with food and to support the food bank.

SOUPALICIOUS Revelstoke is a zero-waste event. Visitors were urged to bring their own bowl and spoon to decrease the need for disposable options. All waste was collected by the North Columbia Environmental Society and sent to Spa Hills Composting in Salmon Arm.

 

SOUPALICIOUS success in Revelstoke

