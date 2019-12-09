Strangers offer kids candy out of a van in Revelstoke

The RCMP were unable to locate the vehicle

A witness took this photo of a suspicious vehicle in Revelstoke, after the driver and passenger offered candy to youth playing outside. The license plate is not legible. (Submitted by RCMP)

Kids in Arrow Heights were offered candy from strangers in a dark-coloured van on Dec. 7.

The Revelstoke RCMP received a report of the suspicious vehicle and a concerned adult, who observed the situation, took a picture of the vehicle.

It appears to be an older model Ford Econoline van, dark blue with a silver ladder on the rear driver’s side door. It has a B.C. license plate which was not legible in the photos.

The driver is reported to be a 50-60 year old male with a fuzzy grey beard, and there was a female passenger.

“The police conducted extensive patrols within the community seeking out the suspicious vehicle and have been unable to locate it to date,” said a news release from the RCMP.

READ MORE: Tires slashed on Douglas St. overnight Dec. 5 and 6

Any witnesses or concerned people should contact the RCMP at 250-837-5255.

“The police advise the public to not hesitate to report such incidents so that police can identify those involved and take action where possible,” said the news release. “The police also commend the youth for their confidence in reporting this suspicious incident and staying safe!”

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Cougar destroyed in Penticton area after mauling dog, killing cat

Just Posted

Strangers offer kids candy out of a van in Revelstoke

The RCMP were unable to locate the vehicle

Tires slashed on Douglas St. overnight Dec. 5 and 6

RCMP encouraging others affected to report the crime

Highway 1 to be closed for avalanche control east of Revelstoke

Roads and weather conditions for Dec. 9

Y2Y report warns of growing tension between industry and environment in Revelstoke

It includes 18 recommendations for land use, tourism, forestry, climate change and First Nations.

Healing with honesty: Justice served 40 years later

Revelstoke senior gets house arrest for sexually assaulting stepdaughter

‘Kind of lacking:’ Injured Bronco wonders why Canada won’t fund spinal surgery

“I think if Canada can step in and advance this program”

Cougar destroyed in Penticton area after mauling dog

This is the first reported incident with a cougar this year in the Penticton area

UPDATED: Man taken to hospital after barricading himself in Victoria synagogue

Children evacuated from daycare on site

Letter: Time to do away with Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer

Writer says Christmas classic revolves around bullying, false friendship

Dance cancelled after Alberta teacher’s climate lesson prompts online threats

School district near Red Deer cancelled annual family dance due to Facebook comments

Man with possible ties to Kelowna wanted by Vernon RCMP

Dustin Kenneth Veselic may be connected to the Kelowna area

Feds not enforcing standards on Hungarian duck imports, B.C. farmer says

‘You have no way of knowing what’s in the bag’

Farm buildings drive value of Sumnmerland’s November building permits

Permits issued so far this year total $45,378,800

In surprise move, defence won’t call witnesses for accused in Abbotsford school killing

‘Change of instructions’ results in defence closing case without calling evidence

Most Read