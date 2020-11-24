On Nov. 24, Ray’s Butcher Shop closed due to a staff member testing positive for COVID-19. (Photo via Facebook)

Third Revelstoke business closes due to COVID-19 exposure

Ray’s Butcher shop had a staff member test positive

Ray’s Butcher Shop has announced on their social media page that they had a staff member test positive for COVID-19.

They are now closed.

“At this time please know that this staff member does not participate in customer service interactions,” the post reads.

The Review has reached out for more information.

This is the third business in the last week that have closed due to either exposure or potential exposure to COVID-19. The Taco Club as well as the Craft Bierhaus closed Nov. 18.

READ MORE: Two Revelstoke restaurants close due to COVID-19 exposure

These local cases come as cases in the province surge and increased prevention measures, such as mandatory masks and a request to avoid non-essential travel were announced by Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.’s top doctor.

READ MORE: Masks now mandatory in all public indoor and retail spaces in B.C.

READ MORE: Stop non-essential travel B.C.-wide, Dr. Bonnie Henry urges

READ MORE: COVID-19: B.C. extends private gathering ban province-wide

 

Coronavirus

Most Read