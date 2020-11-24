Third Revelstoke business closes due to COVID-19 exposure

On Nov. 24, Ray’s Butcher Shop closed due to a staff member testing positive for COVID-19. (Photo via Facebook)

Ray’s Butcher Shop has announced on their social media page that they had a staff member test positive for COVID-19.

They are now closed.

“At this time please know that this staff member does not participate in customer service interactions,” the post reads.

The Review has reached out for more information.

This is the third business in the last week that have closed due to either exposure or potential exposure to COVID-19. The Taco Club as well as the Craft Bierhaus closed Nov. 18.

These local cases come as cases in the province surge and increased prevention measures, such as mandatory masks and a request to avoid non-essential travel were announced by Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.’s top doctor.

