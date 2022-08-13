Three wildfires start south of Revelstoke

The orange markers indicate the three new wildfires started south of Revelstoke (Photo - BC Wildfire Services)

Three new wildfires started south of Revelstoke on Friday night (Aug. 12).

It is suspected that two of the blazes, located at Northwest of Davis Peak (southwest of Mt. Bigbie) and Mt. Mackenzie were caused by lightning. They both are 0.1 hectares.

The third fire is southeast of Revelstoke, approximately 25 kilometres onto the Akolkolex Forest Service Road. BC Wildfire Services (BCWS) believe it was human caused. It has reached 4.20 hectares.

The fire on Mt. Mackenzie started on Vertigo Ridge. Revelstoke Review reached out to Revelstoke Mountain Resort, who confirmed the fire. The resort also stated the fire has been extinguished and is not a threat to the resort. Despite being extinguished, the wildfire remains on the BCWS map.

Revelstoke Review will stay up to date on this fluid situation.

