Tim Palmer running for vacant council seat

Tim Palmer submits his nomination documents at the drop box in front of city hall on Dec. 29. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

Tim Palmer is running for council in the upcoming byelection.

Palmer, who formerly worked as the city’s chief administrative officer, wants to lend his inside knowledge of inner-city hall workings to Revelstoke’s government officials.

“There is this diversity [at the council table] and I think I am just another cog there that can be working with them and help council and help staff and help the community be more successful,” he said. “I’m just one little piece.”

Palmer spent 25 years working in administrative and consulting positions for communities across the province. He believes that experience will be an added benefit to council.

“I think there is a frustration that things aren’t getting done in a timely manner,” he said. “I can come to the table and be another vote that works towards getting things done.”

Palmer and his wife moved to Revelstoke 10 years ago. On first day on the job as CAO for the city, Palmer said it was snowing. 2011 was a big snow year for the city and while others were getting sick of it, he couldn’t help but think how magical it was.

“There is lots of wonderful places, especially in B.C. that would be great places to live, but there is no where else that is actually better than Revelstoke,” he said. “Why would we move when we have such a great, wonderful lifestyle right here.”

Palmer ran in the 2018 municipal election, not garnering enough votes for a seat at the council table.

He said this is an opportunity for him to give back to the community.

This time around he has nomination signatures from councillors Jackie Rhind, Cody Younker and Rob Elliott, though only two are required to complete the nomination package.

The byelection is coming up in February, with mail-in-ballots accepted from everyone, advanced polling days on Feb. 3 and 10 and general voting day on Feb. 13.

The seat has been vacant for almost one year after Steven Cross resigned on Jan. 21, 2020.

Nomination packages are available at revelstoke.ca

