Stu Smith and Sarah Harper, of Track Street Growers, are selling their hot sauce beyond Revelstoke. (Contributed-Columbia Basin Trust)

Stu Smith and Sarah Harper, of Track Street Growers, are selling their hot sauce beyond Revelstoke. (Contributed-Columbia Basin Trust)

Track Street Growers’ hot sauce hitting other markets

The duo are expanding their reach with help from the Basin Business Advisors

Contributed

Columbia Basin Trust

Bear Spray. The Grinch. Life’s a Peach. In a community renowned for its snowy slopes, these could be the names of local ski runs—but they’re not. Rather, they’re the names of hot sauces cooked up in Revelstoke by a couple who moved to the community partially to play in the cold, but who ended up focusing on the hot.

Sarah Harper and Stu Smith own Track Street Growers, a 1.5-acre farm located a brief five-minute walk from the city’s downtown.

Its specialty is exotic peppers like super hot ghosts, Carolina reapers, Trinidad Moruga scorpions and fatalii. The couple then combines these peppers with other homegrown items—including tomatoes, onions, garlic and tomatillos—to create a range of flavours for its Stoke the Fire Hot Sauce, along with garlic syrups and spicy seasonings.

Until recently, only people who visited the Revelstoke farmers market each summer could enjoy these products. This has now changed, with help from the Trust’s Basin Business Advisors (BBA).

This program provides free, one-to-one, confidential business counselling and assessment services to businesses, including those focused on agriculture.

For Stoke the Fire, the process with BBA “completely transformed the business,” Harper says. “It has blossomed. It’s very exciting.”

READ MORE: Local food production projects receive funding from CBT

How’d they get into farming and sauces?

“We started basically feeding ourselves 10 years ago,” Harper says.

They soon committed to help bolster food security in the community. They began to host the Revelstoke Garlic Festival. The business then expanded into creating products like hot sauces for the local market.

“But coming from this background—hands in the dirt, making festivals—the business end of things was not in our skill set, really,” Harper says.

Working with the BBA’s agriculture advisor has helped rectify this.

For one, the couple is now getting a grip on their costs of production. This helps them have “confidence that we’re meeting the market in a place that the market can bear, but that is also going to generate revenue for our business.”

Another huge focus has been getting the sauces into stores, including a recent big win: Nelson’s Kootenay Co-op.

“There’s a whole realm of know-hows that I wasn’t aware of,” says Harper, mentioning how tricky it is even to create shelf-ready labels for products, complete with bar codes.

“I’ve been on quite a learning curve and the program has really connected those dots for me along the way.”

The business is also gearing up for the Basin Food & Buyers Expo, taking place this week.There, it hopes to make new connections and secure new retail partnerships.

To help it and other food businesses prepare for this event, BBA has already offered a series of workshops, including ones focused on product photography and social media.

“We’re fine-tuning all of our outward appearances, which has been very useful,” Harper says. “I’ve learned a lot in the last few weeks.”

Future retail success doesn’t mean their products will disappear from the Revelstoke farmers’ market, however.

“Not just as product producers, but as farmers and people who really believe in the local food movement, the farmers market is the place to be,” Harper says.

With the help of BBA, “the bar has been set for the year,” Harper says. “Our work now is to meet that bar and exceed that bar.”

This means that Bear Spray or The Grinch may soon be in a store near you.

READ MORE: Vote for the best garden in The Best of Revelstoke Awards!

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Farming

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. teacher banned from teaching younger students after showing age-inappropriate movies
Next story
Salmon Arm RCMP: Beware of fake jewelry, money exchange scams

Just Posted

The Nakusp RCMP are looking for occupants of a van that crashed last night. (File photo)
UPDATE: Nakusp RCMP locate occupants of van found crashed last night

The incident occurred approximately three kilometres south of the Needles Ferry

Stu Smith and Sarah Harper, of Track Street Growers, are selling their hot sauce beyond Revelstoke. (Contributed-Columbia Basin Trust)
Track Street Growers’ hot sauce hitting other markets

The duo are expanding their reach with help from the Basin Business Advisors

Where do you tell people to go in Revelstoke? (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)
Vote for the Best in Revelstoke

Tell us where the best coffee, pizza, bike trail, first date and vegetarian food is in our community

Marilyn McKinnon, who lives in Nakusp, had to fight for 11 months, and speak to 18 different doctors, in order to get a surgery that has enabled her to walk again. (Contributed)
‘The system failed me’: Nakusp woman, who was unable to walk, fought for months for treatment

It took Marilyn McKinnon five months to convince a doctor to request an MRI

Coquihalla, April 7, 2021. (Facebook)
Coquihalla Highway clear of overnight closures

The highway was closed northbound late Wednesday evening between Hope and Merritt after commercial vehicles spun out of control near the snow shed, affecting all lanes

A basket of needles containing Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine waits to be administered to patients at a COVID-19 clinic in Ottawa on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
B.C.’s COVID-19 case count up to 1,068 on Tuesday

207 new variant cases, up to 328 people in hospital

The BC Centre for Disease Control's weekly COVID-19 numbers for March 28 to April 3. (Photo: BCCDC)
Weekly COVID-19 numbers in the Central Okanagan highest since December

The BCCDC recorded 214 new cases between March 28 to April 3

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

A person wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 is silhouetted against B.C. Place stadium while walking over a pedestrian bridge on False Creek, in Vancouver, on Friday, April 2, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Experts say COVID variants likely make up 40% of B.C.’s cases, double what officials have disclosed

The B.1.1.7 variant alone makes up a third of B.C.’s cases. It’s expected to reach 60%, catching up with Ontario in about a month.

This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus. This virus was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China. [CDC]
Second week of 33 new COVID-19 cases in South Okanagan

There were 16 cases in Penticton, 15 in Oliver and Osoyoos and two in Keremeos

The former Summerland Asset Development Initiative building on Prairie Valley Road in Summerland has been suggested as the site for a temporary transitional housing facility for the community. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)
Transitional housing facility considered for Summerland

Temporary facility would occupy former youth centre location

More than half (53%) of those polled in early March said they are $200 or less away from not being to meet their bills and debt payments each month, a jump from what was reported in December. (Black Press Media files)
53% of Canadians teetering the brink of insolvency: survey

A majority of Canadians admit they’re just $200 away from not being able to pay their monthly bills

A missing persons poster for April Parisian in front of Hope’s district hall. (Emelie Peacock/Hope Standard)
Fundraiser underway for April Parisian billboards

GoFundMe goal is on the way to $25,000.

The new 3,500 hectare conservancy in Tahltan territory is located next to Mount Edziza Provincial Park. (BC Parks Photo)
New conservancy protects sacred Tahltan land in northwest B.C.

Project is a collaboration between Skeena Resources, conservation groups and the TCG

Most Read