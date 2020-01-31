Travel advisory issued for Highway 1 over Rogers Pass

DriveBC estimates lengthy closures later today for high avalanche risk

DriveBC has issued a travel advisory for Rogers Pass between Revelstoke and Field. B.C.

Expect lengthy closures due to high avalanche risk from this evening to Saturday evening.

Environment Canada has issued a heavy snowfall warning for the area, calling for up to 25 cm. They recommend caution as visability while driving may be greatly reduced due to heavy snow.

READ MORE: Heavy snowfall warning for Revelstoke

Parks Canada is also forecasting high avalanche risk for the backcountry in Glacier National Park, “With the forecasted storm, avalanche hazard is expected to reach “extreme” by early Saturday morning. All winter permit areas are closed.”

Tomorrow, avalanche risk is expected to become exstreme in the alpine.

 

