Traverse Tales: Recounting a 37-day expedition in the Monashee Range

Tonight, two adventurers will be sharing their 37-day traverse across the Monashee Range, from Grand Forks to Valemont in early 2022.

Douglas Noblet, a Nelson-based nature and aerial photographer, and Isobel Pheobus, Golden-based wildlife biologist and environmental scientist, will be presenting Monashee Traverse Tales at Fable Book Parlour tonight (Feb. 6) at 7:30 p.m.

The pair will head to Golden on Feb. 7 to present Monashee Traverse Tales at Wandering Fern Cafe at 7 p.m.

According to Noblet, the idea for the trip was cooked up by Stephen Senecal, the third adventurer on the Traverse who won’t be attending the talk at Fable, while stuck in a tent during a snowstorm on Mt. Logan years ago. Senecal completed that trip in 2016 with Noblet in tow and decided their next traverse would be across the Purcell Mountains in 2019.

The Monashees were the next traverse in their trilogy. In April 2022, they began their journey at Grand Forks and completed it in Valemont 37 days later.

Despite her lack of experience with ski touring, Noblet said Pheobus bravely joined the expedition and incorporated a survey of human and wildlife activity into their trip. The two went to Kindergarten together in Nelson many years ago.

Entry to the event is by donation, with proceeds going to Girls on Ice Canada.

