VIDEO: Avalanche control work done this morning west of Revelstoke

An aerial view of avalanche control work at Three Valley Gap on Jan. 12. (Ministry of Transportation)

The Trans Canada Highway was closed west of Revelstoke this morning for avalanche control work.

In a tweet, the ministry of transportation shared an aerial video of the avalanche control system in action.

#BCHwy1 – Another avalanche control video from west of #Revelstoke at 3 Valley Gap – our 10th so far this winter! By this point in most years we would expect 2 missions.

We were on our way to other control sites and caught our cool remote avalanche control system (RACS)in action. pic.twitter.com/tQaWXjlxAH — Rocky Mtn District (@TranBCRockyMtn) January 12, 2020

According to the tweet this avalanche control work is the 10th so far this season in the area, and by this point, in most years, there would have been only two missions.

