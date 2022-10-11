Visible smoke, closures at Mount Revelstoke over coming days due to prescribed fire

Parks Canada crews plan to ignite a prescribed fire at Mount Revelstoke National Park on Oct. 13 and 14, resulting in closures for the summit area and backcountry of the mountain.

Smoke will be visible for several days in Revelstoke when the fire is ignited at the Lindmark Prescribed fire site, located 20 km up the Meadows in the Sky Parkway.

The summit of Mount Revelstoke will be closed as of sundown Oct. 12 until further notice. This area includes the Meadows in the Sky Parkway and all trails beyond the Columbia Viewpoint as well as the Eva and Jade backcountry campsites.

A BC Wildfire Service crew and a crew from Banff National Park will support Parks Canada in the ground prescribed fire operations. The fire will be lit using a heli-torch, a container filled with a fuel mixture, suspended underneath a helicopter. According to Parks Canada, the pilot is able to use the torch to strategically ignite trees and vegetation within the prescribed fire area for rapid and effective burning.

According to Parks Canada, prescribed fires are conducted under exacting condition and will only go forward when the safety of the public, crews, infrastructure, and neighbouring lands can be assured.

