BRIEF: Council to consider variance to heli hotel, residents voice concerns

Revelstoke City Council will consider a variance to a development permit for the construction of a heli hotel, which has rubbed a few residents of the community the wrong way, at the regular council meeting today (Oct. 11).

Council approved the original development permit for the hotel on Jan. 22, 2019. During the construction phase, the applicant, Revelstoke Mountain Resort, requested a modification to the issued permit.

The proposed variance would allow for a patio on the west-facing side of the hotel. Staff added that the outdoor patio space could provide additional amenities to occupants of the building.

The hotel, which is currently under construction at Revelstoke Mountain Resort, is slated to have approximately 158 rooms, over 6,700 square feet of conference space, over 7,300 square feet for a restaurant and bar, and fitness and spa facilities. The hotel will become the new home for Selkirk Tangiers Heli Skiing with 3 helipads adjacent to the property.

In a letter to council, residents in a property adjacent to where the hotel is to be constructed voiced their concerns to how this variance may affect their property.

According to staff, the closest property to the hotel is located in the Thomas Brook neighborhood off of McInnes Rd.

The letter cites a greater amount of noise for longer hours, potential for odors, less privacy, additional light pollution and permanent awkwardness for both properties as potential outcomes if the variance is issued.

According to the resort, vertical construction of the hotel will begin this fall and is expected to be completed for the 2024/25 winter season.

The regular council meeting on Oct. 11 will be the last of this council’s term, with the election coming up on Oct. 15.

