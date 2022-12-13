Volunteers recognized at Spirit of Revelstoke Awards

Almost 30 Revelstokians were recognized this year

Volunteers receiving their awards at the Revelstoke Railway Museum. (Photo by Community Futures Revelstoke)

Revelstoke’s outstanding volunteers were recognized on Dec. 10 at the 2022 Spirit of Revelstoke Awards at the Revelstoke Railway Museum.

The Spirit of Revelstoke Awards are presented annually, and recognize citizens who have made outstanding volunteer contributions to the community.

27 Revelstokians were presented awards for their contributions to the community. Here’s the full list of winners:

Clarence Dunlop

Ward Kemerer

Christa Nymark

Mark Gunner

Allan Bowerman

Zofie Humphreys

Christopher Bowerman

Chris Bostock

Joanne Anderson

Ed Koski

Tecla Marrone

Tina Steen

Eric Tompkins

Ed Palasz

Shawn Filipchuk

Brendan MacIntosh

Dylan Powell

Perry Greenwood

Nick St-Germain

Ben Morrow

Joanne Gawler

Bill Beard

Diana Bostock

Marquie Murphy

Lisa Moore

Theresa Hamilton

Angelo Lerose

“We on behalf of the citizens of Revelstoke thank you for all you do and the time you give back to our community,” said Community Futures Revelstoke in a press release. “Please celebrate with us and thank these outstanding volunteers of Revelstoke, they deserve it.”

Anyone interested in volunteering time, or any organization that are in need of volunteers, should visit communityfuturesrevelstoke.com/volunteer-opportunities.

READ MORE: Revelstoke DJ celebrates streaming milestone and brand-new single

READ MORE: Revelstoke trampoline athlete impresses on world stage

@josh_piercey

josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

AwardsRevelstoke