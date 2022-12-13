Volunteers recognized at Spirit of Revelstoke Awards

Revelstoke’s outstanding volunteers were recognized on Dec. 10 at the 2022 Spirit of Revelstoke Awards at the Revelstoke Railway Museum.
The Spirit of Revelstoke Awards are presented annually, and recognize citizens who have made outstanding volunteer contributions to the community.
27 Revelstokians were presented awards for their contributions to the community. Here’s the full list of winners:
- Clarence Dunlop
- Ward Kemerer
- Christa Nymark
- Mark Gunner
- Allan Bowerman
- Zofie Humphreys
- Christopher Bowerman
- Chris Bostock
- Joanne Anderson
- Ed Koski
- Tecla Marrone
- Tina Steen
- Eric Tompkins
- Ed Palasz
- Shawn Filipchuk
- Brendan MacIntosh
- Dylan Powell
- Perry Greenwood
- Nick St-Germain
- Ben Morrow
- Joanne Gawler
- Bill Beard
- Diana Bostock
- Marquie Murphy
- Lisa Moore
- Theresa Hamilton
- Angelo Lerose
“We on behalf of the citizens of Revelstoke thank you for all you do and the time you give back to our community,” said Community Futures Revelstoke in a press release. “Please celebrate with us and thank these outstanding volunteers of Revelstoke, they deserve it.”
Anyone interested in volunteering time, or any organization that are in need of volunteers, should visit communityfuturesrevelstoke.com/volunteer-opportunities.
