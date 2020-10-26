Woman dies in weekend Revelstoke house fire

Police closed the area to traffic during the fire. (Photo by Tj Balon)Police closed the area to traffic during the fire. (Photo by Tj Balon)
The homeowner, Lavone Calay, had only stepped out of the house for several minutes. (Photo by Tj Balon)The homeowner, Lavone Calay, had only stepped out of the house for several minutes. (Photo by Tj Balon)
On Oct. 24, 2020 just before 10:30 a.m., Revelstoke RCMP was called upon to assist the Revelstoke Fire Department who were responding to a residential structure fire in the 1600-block of Douglas Street. (Photo by Tj Balon)On Oct. 24, 2020 just before 10:30 a.m., Revelstoke RCMP was called upon to assist the Revelstoke Fire Department who were responding to a residential structure fire in the 1600-block of Douglas Street. (Photo by Tj Balon)

A weekend house fire claimed the life of a Revelstoke resident.

RCMP and BC Coroners Service are investigating a fatal house fire that occurred on the morning of Oct. 24.

Friends and family of Sonya Riome, 35, are confirming she died in the blaze near the intersection of Douglas Street and Wright Street.

“Although the investigation is ongoing, police do not believe that criminality was involved in this tragic blaze,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

The homeowner, Lavone Calay, had only stepped out of the house for several minutes. When she returned home, smoke was spewing from her family home.

Anita Coueffin, long-time friend of Calay, spoke to Black Press on her behalf.

Coueffin said Calay has lost everything, including her only pair of glasses, escaping the blaze in her pyjamas. Calay tried to get back into the home to look for Riome, Coueffin said, but the thick and dark smoke prevented her from locating the woman.

Riome was Calay’s foster daughter.

READ MORE: PHOTOS: Firefighters battling blaze on Douglas Street

While Calay’s three dogs survived the fire because they were in the yard, her two cats also died.

Calay lost her husband to a stroke earlier this year and could not afford home insurance.

“She’s lost everything,” said Coueffin.

Two gofundme pages have already been set up to help Calay. One called She’s Lost Everything with a goal of $150,000 and another called Help Lavone Calay Get Back on her Feet, hoping to raise $10,000. As of Oct. 26, the two have raised roughly $14,000.

“Calay has a heart as big as Texas. If she thought it could help someone, she’d give her last $5 away,” Coueffin said.

READ MORE: Saving bears: Revelstoke’s garbage dilemma

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
liam.harrap@revelstokereview.com

 

@pointypeak701
liam.harrap@revelstokereview.com
Fatal Fire

