Dear Editor: Mountain biking should not be allowed in any natural area

They are inanimate objects and have no rights

Dear Editor: In response to Revelstoke Mountain Resort opening a mountain bike trail last week.

Re: https://www.revelstokereview.com/sports/mountain-bike-trail-at-revelstoke-mountain-resort-open-this-weekend/

What were you thinking??? Mountain biking and trail-building destroy wildlife habitat! Mountain biking is environmentally destructive!

Bicycles should not be allowed in any natural area. They are inanimate objects and have no rights. There is also no right to mountain bike.

It’s dishonest of mountain bikers to say that they don’t have access to trails closed to bikes. They have EXACTLY the same access as everyone else — ON FOOT! Why isn’t that good enough for mountain bikers? They are all capable of walking….

Mountain bikers also love to build new trails – legally or illegally. Of course, trail-building destroys wildlife habitat – not just in the trail bed, but in a wide swath to both sides of the trail! E.g. grizzlies can hear a human from one mile away, and smell us from 5 miles away. Thus, a 10-mile trail represents 100 square miles of destroyed or degraded habitat, that animals are inhibited from using. Mountain biking, trail building, and trail maintenance all increase the number of people preventing the animals’ full use of their habitat.

Mountain biking accelerates erosion, creates V-shaped ruts, kills small animals and plants on and next to the trail, drives wildlife and other trail users out of the area, and, worst of all, teaches kids that the rough treatment of nature is okay (it’s NOT!). What’s good about THAT?

Even kayaking and rafting, which give humans access to the entirety of a water body, prevent the wildlife that live there from making full use of their habitat, and should not be allowed. Of course those who think that only humans matter won’t understand what I am talking about — an indication of the sad state of our culture and educational system.

Michael Vandeman PhD

California

https://mjvande.info

