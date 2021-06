It’s turtle season! This one is trying to cross at Red Devil Hill, near the airport. The Williamson Lake/Airport Marsh is home to one of the most northern populations of the Western Painted Turtle. The species is blue-listed, meaning it’s vulnerable. It’s the only freshwater native turtle to B.C. Females cross Airport Road in Revelstoke from late May to early July to lay their eggs on the hill behind. According to Facebook comments, residents said this turtle may not have survived the road crossing as one was seen yesterday dead in the middle of the road. (Photo by Steve Olsson)