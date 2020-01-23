LETTER: Cross is a man of integrity and honesty

Dear editor,

Another year has gone and wow are things getting better, or worse.

We had two city employees resign taking $318,000 plus benefits with them, three years before that Tim Palmer took $205,566 of your hard earned tax dollars.

READ MORE: Former CAO and director of engineering resignation cost Revelstoke over $300,000

READ MORE: UPDATED: Former Revelstoke CAO’s retirement package tops $200,000

Now we have a council and mayor who don’t think they make enough money.

How did councillor Younker come to this conclusion when there was no public input, third party investigation and especially implementing this right away?

This appears very greedy on council of the day.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Revelstoke City Council gives themselves a raise, councillor resigns in protest

Let’s face it they have not worked miracles. There were no DCC’s and other developments were approved that will negatively impact the downtown core.

If councillor Younker wants more money maybe he should have applied for a city position, as they seem to pay good whether you are there or not.

I respect councillor Cross, this man has integrity, pride and most important honesty.

READ MORE: Revelstoke City Councillor Steven Cross resigns

This man deserves the mayor’s chair in my opinion as a lot of this council can learn a lot from this man, good on you councillor Cross.

Thanks for that!

As for the rest of council who are prepared to take more money from the citizens of Revelstoke, shame on you and your self-serving greed.

This city is in a lot of conflict due to special interest groups trying to fulfill their needs, yet the old citizens of Revelstoke (those who stayed and built this community even when times were bad) are getting bowled over or ignored in the name of development.

READ MORE: City of Revelstoke workers vote to strike

This is a disservice to Revelstokians and the very heart or our community is in jeopardy with illegal vacations homes, gross big, parasitic developments.

We signed on for development on Mt.Mackenzie not numbered companies buying up ALR land and developers who promise utopia only to deliver lies and broken promises.

We need a second home tax implemented now!

If you sit on speculation and own real estate in Revelstoke you should pay!

The CSRD needs to implement this second and third home and property tax now also.

We need enforcement on illegal vacation homes and suites, we know who they are, look on the computer it’s all there.

I see a weak council and mayor who really don’t have a direction or goal in mind for Revelstoke.

Until you give us something to applaud maybe you should put your heads down, get to work and bring this city back to something we can all be proud of.

A raise can wait a few years until you can show us a smooth running council that puts its citizens first, not last.

Yours truly

Daren Corneliuson

Submit letters to the editor to Jocelyn at editor@revelstoketimesreview.com.

@RevelstokeRevue

editor@revelstoketimesreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.