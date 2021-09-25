GALLERY: Revelstoke’s finest vintage rides

Vintage car enthusiasts flocked to Jacobson Ford today to check out some of the sleekest rides Revelstoke has to offer.
The Revelstoke Vintage Car Club put on a show and shine today at Jacobson Ford.
Over 70 vintage cars were on display.
