GALLERY: Revelstoke’s finest vintage rides

Vintage car show at Jacobson Ford. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review) Ford Deluxe. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review) Chevrolet Bel Air. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review) Vintage Ford. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review) Vintage Chevrolet. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review) Plymouth Valiant. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review) Dodge Challenger. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review) Vintage car show at Jacobson Ford. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review) Vintage Chrysler. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review) Fuzzy dice on the dash. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review) Engine. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review) Vintage car show at Jacobson Ford. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review) Vintage car show at Jacobson Ford. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review) Vintage car show at Jacobson Ford. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review) Chevrolet Master. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review) 1932 Ford. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review) Chevrolet 3100. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review) Vintage car show at Jacobson Ford. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review) Vintage car show at Jacobson Ford. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review) Vintage Ford. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review) Car enthusiasts checking out the vintage cars at Jacobson Ford. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review) Car enthusiasts checking out the vintage cars at Jacobson Ford. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review) Car enthusiasts checking out the vintage cars at Jacobson Ford. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)

Vintage car enthusiasts flocked to Jacobson Ford today to check out some of the sleekest rides Revelstoke has to offer.

The Revelstoke Vintage Car Club put on a show and shine today at Jacobson Ford.

Over 70 vintage cars were on display.

