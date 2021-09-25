GALLERY: Revelstoke’s finest vintage rides

Vintage car show at Jacobson Ford. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)Vintage car show at Jacobson Ford. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
Ford Deluxe. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)Ford Deluxe. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
Chevrolet Bel Air. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)Chevrolet Bel Air. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
Vintage Ford. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)Vintage Ford. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
Vintage Chevrolet. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)Vintage Chevrolet. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
Plymouth Valiant. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)Plymouth Valiant. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
Dodge Challenger. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)Dodge Challenger. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
Vintage car show at Jacobson Ford. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)Vintage car show at Jacobson Ford. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
Vintage Chrysler. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)Vintage Chrysler. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
Fuzzy dice on the dash. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)Fuzzy dice on the dash. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
Engine. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)Engine. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
Vintage car show at Jacobson Ford. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)Vintage car show at Jacobson Ford. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
Vintage car show at Jacobson Ford. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)Vintage car show at Jacobson Ford. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
Vintage car show at Jacobson Ford. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)Vintage car show at Jacobson Ford. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
Chevrolet Master. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)Chevrolet Master. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
1932 Ford. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)1932 Ford. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
Chevrolet 3100. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)Chevrolet 3100. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
Vintage car show at Jacobson Ford. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)Vintage car show at Jacobson Ford. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
Vintage car show at Jacobson Ford. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)Vintage car show at Jacobson Ford. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
Vintage Ford. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)Vintage Ford. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
Car enthusiasts checking out the vintage cars at Jacobson Ford. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)Car enthusiasts checking out the vintage cars at Jacobson Ford. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
Car enthusiasts checking out the vintage cars at Jacobson Ford. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)Car enthusiasts checking out the vintage cars at Jacobson Ford. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
Car enthusiasts checking out the vintage cars at Jacobson Ford. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)Car enthusiasts checking out the vintage cars at Jacobson Ford. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)

Vintage car enthusiasts flocked to Jacobson Ford today to check out some of the sleekest rides Revelstoke has to offer.

The Revelstoke Vintage Car Club put on a show and shine today at Jacobson Ford.

Over 70 vintage cars were on display.

