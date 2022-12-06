First medals of the season for Revelstoke Nordic Ski Club

(Submitted by Maja Swannie Jacob) (Submitted by Maja Swannie Jacob) (Submitted by Maja Swannie Jacob) (Submitted by Maja Swannie Jacob) (Submitted by Maja Swannie Jacob)

Revelstoke Nordic Ski Club

Contributor

Revelstoke Nordic Ski Team found success at the first race of the season, and it was a big one; The FIS Nordiq Cup and US SuperTour Season Opener, hosted last week by Sovereign Lake Nordic Ski Club, near Vernon.

Four days of events included classic and skate sprint races, a skate mass start race, and a classic technique interval start race, tested skiers fitness and tactical skills. Eleven local athletes represented Revelstoke in fine fashion.

“These early season races are a great chance for our skiers to show all the hard work they have put in over the summer and fall and test themselves against some of the best competition in North America,” said Head Coach Zach Hill. “Our athletes had some great results and showed that they’re ready to mix it up all season long.”

475 of the best skiers in North America in all age groups challenged our skiers, and the results were impressive:

• Alexandra Luxmoore – first U20 Female 10k Classic

• Maeve Macleod – fifth U20 Female 10k Classic

• Fiona Woodman – second 2008 Female, 5k Classic

• Cedar Jacob – fourth – U16 Male, Freestyle Sprint

• Alexandra Luxmoore – fourth U20 Female Freestyle Sprint

• Maeve Macleod – sixth U20 Female Freestyle Sprint

• Marlie Molinaro – seventh U20 Female Freestyle Sprint

• Ruby Serrouya – 12th U20 Female Freestyle Sprint

For three skiers, it was their first taste of international competition, Kieran MacIntosh, Cedar Jacob and Hamish Woodman took the size of the event in stride. When asked how Revelstoke Nordic continues to have develop high level athletes, Coach Hill said, “having such a strong group of athletes to push and support each other in training day in and day out helps raise the level for everyone and shows with multiple athletes on the podium throughout the week. These skiers will keep training hard all winter, with our next big races at World Junior Trials in Prince George, and World Junior Championships in Whistler in January.”

Revelstoke Nordic skiers are excited to use the home field advantage at their next race, the first Okanagan Cup, which will be held on December 17 – 18 at the Mount Macpherson trail network. Club skiers from five years old and up are welcome and encouraged to participate. If you are interested in volunteering, please contact info@revelstokenordic.org.

