Grizzlies’ forward steps up to BCHL

Jacob Smith played 35 games for the Grizzlies during the 2020/21 regular season

A key member of the Revelstoke Grizzlies championship-winning team is making the well-deserved step up to the BCHL next season.

Trail native Jacob Smith will be joining the Merrit Centennials for the 2022/23 season.

Smith played 35 games for the Grizzlies during the 2020/21 regular season, was the joint-highest goalscorer on the team with 13 goals, and finished the season with 22 points. He played every game of the playoffs for the Grizzlies on their way to the Teck Cup Championship.

“I learned what it takes to win a championship and that every shift, and every single detail matters,” said Smith.

Head coach Ryan Parent called ‘Smitty’ a versatile, hard working player who showed commitment to success.

“The hard working mentality of every single player on our team pushed everyone to be better day in and day out,” said Smith in an interview with the KIJHL. “Our coaches Ryan Parent and Jiri Novak were great for my development.”

Smith made his KIJHL debut in the 2019/20 season, playing four games for the Beaver Valley Nitehawks.

