The Revelstoke Grizzlies are the KIJHL Champions. Captain Tommy Bodtker accepts the trophy and banner on behalf of his team. (J. Righton photo)

Grizzlies league champs, headed to provincial tournament

Revelstoke beat Kimberley 4-1 last night to win the KIJHL Championship

The Revelstoke Grizzlies are the KIJHL champions.

After meeting the Kimberly Dynamiters in the playoff final last year and losing, the Grizzlies came back even bigger and better this year.

READ MORE: Grizzlies season ends in heartbreak-Kimberley Dynamiters take KIJHL championship in six

This is the Grizzlies first championship win since the 2009/2010 season, where they also won the Cyclone Taylor Cup.

The team will travel to Campbell River next week to meet the league champions from across B.C.

They are scheduled to play Victoria Cougars, the Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League champions on Thursday at 2:30 p.m.

During round robin play they will also meet the North Vancouver Wolf Pack, Pacific Junior Hockey League champs and the Campbell River Storm, the host team.

The Cougars finished second in the league in the regular season with 99 points, behind the Campbell River Storm. They went on to play the Nanaimo Buccaneers for the league championship.

The North Vancouver Wolf Pack tied for first in the league with the Delta Ice Hawks in the regular season and beat the Langley Trappers in four games for the championship title.

 

@JDoll_Revy
jocelyn.doll@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

The Revelstoke Grizzlies win the KIJHL Championship. Next week they will play in the Cyclone Taylor Cup for the provincial Jr. B Hockey title. (J. Righton photo)

The Revelstoke Grizzlies celebrate their 4-1 win against the Kimberley Dynamiters, securing their win of the KIJHL Championship. (J. Righton photo)

Previous story
Predators rally with 2 late goals, beat Canucks 3-2

Just Posted

Grizzlies league champs, headed to provincial tournament

Revelstoke beat Kimberley 4-1 last night to win the KIJHL Championship

Rain in Revelstoke to begin this afternoon

Highway conditions as of 7:08 a.m.: Highway 1 west-No warnings, conditions of… Continue reading

Revelstoke heart recipient gets life and finds love

Before getting a new heart, Tyler Smith mostly slept. Now he’s energetic and happily married.

Upgrades coming to Highway 1 between Glacier National Park and Golden

Federal and provincial government contributing total of $120 million to project

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for April 3

120 Years Ago: Revelstoke Herald, April 1, 1899 C.E. Shaw was appointed… Continue reading

Boeing extends sympathies to victims, outlines fixes for Max 8

A report pointed to the plane’s anti-stall system as a factor in the fatal Ethiopian crash

Off with his head: Construction work begins to remove Ogopogo statue

An Ogogopo statue is being removed from Kelowna City Park’s water park

Column: Put smoky burn piles on the back burner

In Plain View by Lachlan Labere

Dog, missing for weeks, rescued from cliff near Castlegar

A pair of climbers stumbled upon lost pet during recreational climb.

Mammoths roam Shuswap donkey refuge

Big animals prove they have a gentle soul, quiet nature

John Horgan says spike in gasoline prices is profit-taking, not taxes

Premier denies Trans Mountain expansion would deliver more fuel

Progress made on Sicamous to Armstrong rail trail initiative

“We need to pull together in the same direction. Now let’s harness up and get going.”

New attorney general says he will resist pressure on SNC-Lavalin case

David Lametti is now in the public eye over the scandal that’s rocked Trudeau’s government

Canada posts job-market decline in March that follows big gains to start 2019

The March decline followed monthly increases of 66,800 net new jobs in January and 55,900 in February

Most Read