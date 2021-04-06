Tyden McWillis, who was a rookie for the Grizzlies this past season, has joined the BCHL’s Powell River Kings. (Contributed)

Grizzlies Tyden McWillis joins Powell River Kings for BCHL season

Grizzlies player Tyden McWillis has joined the B.C. Hockey League’s Powell River Kings.

“It means my hard work with the Grizzlies was recognized by my coach Ryan Parent,” said McWillis, in a news release. “It is an honour that he trusts me enough to represent him and the KIJHL at the Junior A level.”

McWillis had his first practice with the Kings recently and said being with the team has been great, meeting his new teammates and learning their systems.

The coaching staff and his teammates have been welcoming. He’s excited to get back on the ice after the two week of isolation.

He wants to contribute to the Kings’ success, while opening the door to earning a roster spot on a BCHL team.

McWillis played two games with the Grizzlies, in a short season delayed and changed due to the pandemic. He scored a goal in his first game against the Golden Rockets on Nov. 14.

“It was nice to be able to see the intensity of junior hockey,” said McWillis. “It helped me improve myself and be able to offer more to my team.”

With the Grizzlies, Parent helped the forward improve his aggressiveness and physical play. He believes that is a reason why he’s earned the opportunity he has now.

 

Most Read