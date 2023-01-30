PHOTOS: 2023 Revelstoke IFSA Qualifier battles conditions

The 2023 Revelstoke International Free Skiers Association (IFSA) Qualifiers battled difficult conditions in Revelstoke last week (Jan. 22-25), making it impossible for the four-star athletes to compete while a number of two-star athletes were able to complete their runs.

According to Revelstoke Mountain Resort, it was a challenging four days during the event due to poor weather conditions. There was a “ brief window of oppportunity” on Jan. 25, but it wasn’t enough to complete the entire roster of athletes. Here are the results from the two-star events from Jan. 23 (Male Ski category was cancelled due to weather):

2023 Revelstoke IFSA Qualifier 2-star: Female Snowboard

  1. Erin Sauve
  2. Jaimie Figueira
  3. Rose Struble
  4. Kiana Putman
  5. Allison Ray
  6. Alyssa Fachini
  7. Autumn Hudson
  8. Angelina Pilacelli
  9. Alenka Mali

2023 Revelstoke IFSA Qualifier 2-star: Male Snowboard

  1. Warren Doyle
  2. Blake Hamm
  3. Cameron Whitaker
  4. Duncan Gentry
  5. Tim Van Der Krogt
  6. Mike Graves
  7. Austen Brown
  8. Charles Somerville
  9. Zach Buehler
  10. Jay Baumann
  11. Brian Bozack
  12. Gregory Renner
  13. Angus Gray
  14. Bryn Clingwall
  15. Ari Marks
  16. Nicholas Carroll

2023 Revelstoke IFSA Qualifier 2-star: Female Ski

  1. Mia Winans
  2. Raffaela Pietras
  3. Tory Dobyns
  4. Bethanne Droll
  5. Kalen Griffin
  6. Taylor Dobyns
  7. Hannah Melinchuk
  8. Kikken Schleusner
  9. Avery Bernholtz
  10. Lillian Nimmer
  11. Elena Messner
  12. Harriet Lucas
  13. Ione Gangoiti Perez
  14. Hadley Michaels
  15. Kestrel Sullivan
  16. Jessica Cohen
  17. Chloe Hehir
  18. Caroline Price
  19. Faith Stanton
  20. Georgiana Newman

Revelstoke

(Photo by Hywell Williams/Contributed by Revelstoke Mountain Resort)
