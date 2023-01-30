PHOTOS: 2023 Revelstoke IFSA Qualifier battles conditions

The 2023 Revelstoke International Free Skiers Association (IFSA) Qualifiers battled difficult conditions in Revelstoke last week (Jan. 22-25), making it impossible for the four-star athletes to compete while a number of two-star athletes were able to complete their runs.
According to Revelstoke Mountain Resort, it was a challenging four days during the event due to poor weather conditions. There was a “ brief window of oppportunity” on Jan. 25, but it wasn’t enough to complete the entire roster of athletes. Here are the results from the two-star events from Jan. 23 (Male Ski category was cancelled due to weather):
2023 Revelstoke IFSA Qualifier 2-star: Female Snowboard
- Erin Sauve
- Jaimie Figueira
- Rose Struble
- Kiana Putman
- Allison Ray
- Alyssa Fachini
- Autumn Hudson
- Angelina Pilacelli
- Alenka Mali
2023 Revelstoke IFSA Qualifier 2-star: Male Snowboard
- Warren Doyle
- Blake Hamm
- Cameron Whitaker
- Duncan Gentry
- Tim Van Der Krogt
- Mike Graves
- Austen Brown
- Charles Somerville
- Zach Buehler
- Jay Baumann
- Brian Bozack
- Gregory Renner
- Angus Gray
- Bryn Clingwall
- Ari Marks
- Nicholas Carroll
2023 Revelstoke IFSA Qualifier 2-star: Female Ski
- Mia Winans
- Raffaela Pietras
- Tory Dobyns
- Bethanne Droll
- Kalen Griffin
- Taylor Dobyns
- Hannah Melinchuk
- Kikken Schleusner
- Avery Bernholtz
- Lillian Nimmer
- Elena Messner
- Harriet Lucas
- Ione Gangoiti Perez
- Hadley Michaels
- Kestrel Sullivan
- Jessica Cohen
- Chloe Hehir
- Caroline Price
- Faith Stanton
- Georgiana Newman
