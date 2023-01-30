PHOTOS: 2023 Revelstoke IFSA Qualifier battles conditions

(Photo by Hywell Williams/Contributed by Revelstoke Mountain Resort) (Photo by Hywell Williams/Contributed by Revelstoke Mountain Resort) (Photo by Hywell Williams/Contributed by Revelstoke Mountain Resort) (Photo by Hywell Williams/Contributed by Revelstoke Mountain Resort) (Photo by Hywell Williams/Contributed by Revelstoke Mountain Resort) (Photo by Hywell Williams/Contributed by Revelstoke Mountain Resort)

The 2023 Revelstoke International Free Skiers Association (IFSA) Qualifiers battled difficult conditions in Revelstoke last week (Jan. 22-25), making it impossible for the four-star athletes to compete while a number of two-star athletes were able to complete their runs.

According to Revelstoke Mountain Resort, it was a challenging four days during the event due to poor weather conditions. There was a “ brief window of oppportunity” on Jan. 25, but it wasn’t enough to complete the entire roster of athletes. Here are the results from the two-star events from Jan. 23 (Male Ski category was cancelled due to weather):

2023 Revelstoke IFSA Qualifier 2-star: Female Snowboard

Erin Sauve Jaimie Figueira Rose Struble Kiana Putman Allison Ray Alyssa Fachini Autumn Hudson Angelina Pilacelli Alenka Mali

2023 Revelstoke IFSA Qualifier 2-star: Male Snowboard

Warren Doyle Blake Hamm Cameron Whitaker Duncan Gentry Tim Van Der Krogt Mike Graves Austen Brown Charles Somerville Zach Buehler Jay Baumann Brian Bozack Gregory Renner Angus Gray Bryn Clingwall Ari Marks Nicholas Carroll

2023 Revelstoke IFSA Qualifier 2-star: Female Ski

Mia Winans Raffaela Pietras Tory Dobyns Bethanne Droll Kalen Griffin Taylor Dobyns Hannah Melinchuk Kikken Schleusner Avery Bernholtz Lillian Nimmer Elena Messner Harriet Lucas Ione Gangoiti Perez Hadley Michaels Kestrel Sullivan Jessica Cohen Chloe Hehir Caroline Price Faith Stanton Georgiana Newman

