Revelstoke Golf Club teeing up opening day

The golf course will host the first drives of the season on Friday (April 29)

Dean Jackson, general manager, and Charles Beneteau, head professional, preparing for opening day on April 29 at the Revelstoke Golf Club. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)

Revelstokians are trading in their skis for golf carts as the Revelstoke Golf Club prepares for opening day on Friday (April 29).

General Manager Dean Jackson and the rest of the club are teeing up a busy year on the greens as the sport is experiencing major growth in the community.

The 2021 season saw a sizeable increase in the number of rounds played on the course, both from those who reside here and from visitors.

At the end of last year, Jackson said 24,000 rounds of golf were played on the course during the 2021 season, up from an annual average he estimates at roughly 15,000 rounds.

Of those 24,000, Jackson said 10,000 rounds were played by tourists and visitors from outside the community.

READ MORE: Teeing up: Prosperous year at the Revelstoke Golf Club leads to new opportunities

With warm weather on the horizon, there are plenty of rounds to be played on the course this season. On May 8 the Revelstoke Golf Club is hosting a community day, giving locals the chance to play for free after 11 a.m. with a donation to the food bank.

Jackson has also added Charles Beneteau as head professional at the club this year.

Beneteau is a Class A Professional with the PGA and has been in the business for 22 years.

Born in Windsor, On., Beneteau started golfing when he was 13 years old. His aspirations to be a professional golfer took him out west to Vancouver Island, and he eventually turned pro at Pheasant Glen Golf Resort just outside of Nanaimo.

He jumped at the opportunity to work in Revelstoke and represent the golf club not only for the course but because of the community. He said he knew how beautiful the area was and had heard of the amazing people in Revelstoke, and now that he’s here, is embracing all the town has to offer.

Mark Hoey putting with a view of Mt. Mackenzie in early April. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)

According to Beneteau, there’s plenty of opportunities to grow the sport of golf in Revelstoke.

“With the new course coming to town too, it’s going to be a destination place and Revelstoke really could thrive on it throughout the summers,” said Beneteau.

READ MORE: New Revelstoke golf course on track for 2024 tee time

Beneteau said maintaining existing regulars and growing the game with new people in the community is the key to growing golf in Revelstoke.

The new golf pro said hole 6 on the course is his favourite because of the beautiful mountain views that serve as a complement to the rushing river, freshly mowed greens and the bunker.

To learn more or book a tee time visit golfrevelstoke.com.

Golf cart at the Revelstoke Golf Club. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)

@josh_piercey

josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

GolfRevelstoke