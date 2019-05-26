Audrey Lally, at 90, is a long time member of the Revelstoke Golf Club. (Tyler Jay/Revelstoke Review)

Revelstoke golfer heading to 55+ Summer Games

At 90 Audrey Lally does it for the exercise

Tyler Jay

Special to the Review

The Revelstoke Golf Club has a rich history that dates to the horse racing scene in 1912. It’s only right that a club and course with such a history would be frequented by a player with such a rich history of her own.

At 90, Audrey Lally is still out on the links working on her short game and kicking up divot’s as she aims down the fairway.

So, what keeps this Revelstoke resident of 50 years coming back out to swing away on the fresh cut grass? Well, Audrey will be the first to tell you, “The exercise, and the fun”.

She regularly plays with a group of up to 15 other senior women, making the rounds quite a social event. For Lally, that’s just as important as getting the exercise.

READ MORE: Revelstoke Golf Club open weeks early

But they don’t just stop after 18-holes. Audrey and her friends have a bit of an adrenaline bug. Last year they paraglided off the top of Mt. Mackenzie, soaring through the air 2,000 metres above Revelstoke for close to an hour. And the year before that? White-water rafting down the Illecillewaet from Glacier National Park.

Lally describes each of these occurrences with a laugh a genuine smile.

Often, she is caught describing the beauty that is all around her. Whether she is playing a round of golf, walking along the greenbelt, or simply looking off the patio at our mountain amphitheater.

She has been a Revelstoke resident for over 50 years, and has certainly seen plenty of changes. But the natural beauty of this city has always been a constant.

She’s not just playing to enjoy the scenery though. Audrey, and a large group of seniors from Revelstoke are playing in the 55+ BC Games this September in Kelowna. She’ll naturally be sticking with her sport of choice as she joins over 3,000 other participants in this 5-day multi-sport event.

If you thought snuggies, tea cozies, and Days of Our Lives reruns were par for the course in your senior years, think again! Her secret to staying healthy? Lally will tell you that it’s, “keeping busy, fresh air, and a lot of good luck!”

 

