Revelstoke Grizzlies advance to KIJHL final

The Revelstoke Grizzlies are the 2021-22 KIJHL Okanagan-Shuswap Conference champions after a 3-2 win over the Osoyoos Coyotes Saturday, March 19, in Revelstoke. The Grizz swept the best-of-seven series 4-0 to advance to the Teck Cup championship. (@RevelstokeGriz1 photo)

The Revelstoke Grizzlies have swept their way to the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League’s Teck Cup championship series.

Carter Bettenson’s goal at 5:26 of the third-period Saturday, March 19, was the game-winner as the Grizzlies edged the Osoyoos Coyotes 3-2 in front of 650 fans at the Revelstoke Forum.

Revelstoke swept the best-of-seven series 4-0 to capture the Okanagan-Shuswap Conference Championship.

Alex Ochitwa opened the scoring with the 0nly goal of the first period for Osoyoos, on a powerplay.

The Grizzlies would take the lead with two goals less than four minutes after the intermission. Owen Chamberland tied the game at 1:25, before Cole Berg gave the home team the lead at 3:53.

Jack Henderson tied the game for the Coyotes at 18:01 of the middle frame.

Brandon Weare made 39 saves for the second night in a row to pick up the win in goal for the Grizzlies. Kenny Gerow had 32 saves for Osoyoos.

Revelstoke got goals from Berg and Brady Augot on the powerplay, and an unassisted marker from Jacob Smith in a 3-1 win over the Coyotes Friday at the Forum to take a 3-0 series lead.

Gerow stopped 31 shots in a losing effort.

Revelstoke will play the Nelson Leafs or the Kimberly Dynamiters for the league championship.

Dylan Marshall made 24 saves for the shutout as the Leafs blanked the Nitros 2-0 Saturday in Nelson to square the Kootenay Conference championship at 2-2.

Game 5 is Monday in Kimberley, and Game 6 returns to Nelson Tuesday. If the series goes the distance, Game 7 is in Kimberley on Wednesday.

