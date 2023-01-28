Revelstoke Grizzlies extend their win-streak to seven against 100 Mile House

The Revelstoke Grizzlies won their game in overtime with a score of 3–2 against 100 Mile House Wranglers last night (Jan. 27) at the South Cariboo Rec Centre.

The Grizzlies extended their win streak to seven last night with the overtime win. The Grizzlies are sitting comfortably atop the Doug Birks Division of the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL), with 61 points. Having already clinched a spot in the playoffs, the closest team to the Grizzlies in the division is the Kamloops Storm with 50 points. Last night’s win puts the Grizzlies just one point away from tying the Princeton Posse for first in the league. Grizzlies captain, Will McPhee, opened the scoring in the opening period.

With an assist from Brady Augot – his 10th of the season – McPhee got the first goal at 4:07 in the first period. Despite having 15 shots on goal in the first, McPhee’s goal was the only one in the opening frame.

Grizzlies’ top goal scorer, Carter Bettenson, got on the board midway through the second period for his 22nd goal of the season to double the team’s lead. Bettenson’s goal came on a powerplay at 9:44, and was assisted by Brady Augot and Brandon Gallo. Augot’s assist was his second of the night and 11th of the season, but Gallo’s assist brought him up to 24 — topping the Grizzlies for assists this season.

READ MORE: Rockin’ River Music Fest in Merritt cancelled due to financial struggles

Less than five-minutes later, the Wranglers slashed the Grizzlies lead in half with a goal from Jackson Altwasser, which was his first of the season. Altwasser’s goal came at 13:57 and was assisted by Mason Pincott for his first assist of the season.

The Warriors wasted no time tying the game in the third period. Just 14 seconds into the period, Jace Myers scored his 10th goal of the season to tie the game at 2–2, assisted by Nathan Bohmer and Ethan Hofstrand. The early goal in the period was the last of the frame despite seven penalties called against the two teams. Ethan Davey was served a 10-minute misconduct just 2:37 into the period for head contact.

It didn’t take the Grizzlies long to deliver the final goal for the night in overtime. Daniel Wittenberg scored is 10th of the season to end the game, assisted by Will McPhee.

Warriors’ goaltender, Royce Watson, took first star of the night after facing 42 shots in the game with only three goals slipping through. For his part, Grizzlies goaltender, Owen Albers, faced 26 shots throughout the game.

The Grizzlies will finally get a rest after a hectic January schedule. They’re back in action next Friday (Feb. 3), at the Revelstoke Forum. The Grizzlies will play the Kamloops Storm at 7 p.m.

READ MORE: Snowed-In Comedy tour returns to Revelstoke in February

@ZacharyDelaney

zach.delaney@revelstokereview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

100 Mile House WranglersKIJHLRevelstokeRevelstoke Grizzlies