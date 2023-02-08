Revelstoke Grizzlies stumble against rivals in last week of regular season

The Grizzlies played the Sicamous Eagles at home on Feb. 7

Carter Bettenson alongside Darren Komonoski. Bettenson was awarded a plaque for his 100th KIJHL game on Feb. 7. (Revelstoke Grizzlies Photo)

The Revelstoke Grizzlies kicked off the last week of their regular season last night with a game against the Sicamous Eagles.

Before the start of the contest, alpine skier Yorke Parkin took to the ice to do a ceremonial puck drop after bringing home three gold medals at Special Olympics BC Winter Games in Kamloops last week.

Yorke Parkin dropping the ceremonial puck on Feb. 7. (Revelstoke Grizzlies Photo)

Carter Bettenson was also presented a plaque to commemorate his 100th KIJHL game, which he played on Saturday (Feb. 4) in Kamloops.

Revelstoke got themselves on the board first in the second period when Jake Wallace dangled a pair of Eagles players before burying the go-ahead goal.

However, the visiting team would respond with a power-play goal late in the second frame, and then two unanswered goals in the third period to seal the 3-1 victory in the final divisional match-up of the season between the two rivals.

The Doug Birks Division standings as of Feb. 8. (Revelstoke Grizzlies Photo)

As it stands right now, the Eagles still have a chance to catch the Kamloops Storm and secure second place in the Doug Birks Division in the final two games of the season. Second place will earn home-ice advantage in the first-round of the playoffs.

The Revelstoke Grizzlies already have their first round match-up secured against the 100 Mile House Wranglers, but still have back-to-back home games to play on Friday (Feb. 10) and Saturday (Feb. 11) before the playoffs start.

The Grizzlies will face the Summerland Steam on Feb. 10. Puck drops at 7 p.m.

