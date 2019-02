Elizabeth Elliott during the Sprint at the Canada Winter Games. (Grace Hovius Canada Winter Games)

Revelstoke’s Elizabeth Elliott finished 6th in the Cross Country-Skiing Sprint Event at the Canada Winter Games yesterday.

She finished second in the qualification round with a time of 3:01.76.

In the quarterfinal she turned it up a notch finishing with a time of 2:56.34. She went even faster in the semi-final with a time of 2:55.87.

Unfortunately her slowest time of the day was in the finals at 3:03.45, landing her a sixth place finish.

Fellow Revelstokian Beth Granstrom finished 11th overall with a time of 3:09.8 in the final race. It was also her slowest time of the day after she finished with a 3:01.4 in the semi final, a 2:59.69 in the quarterfinal and a 3:07.28 in the qualifier.

The two will race again tomorrow morning in the 10 km classic race.

