Revelstoke skier representing Canada at world championships

Beth Granstrom in action at the Canmore Nordic Centre. (Contributed by Beth Granstrom)

Beth Granstrom is heading to Norway to take place in the U23 World Ski Championship

Beth Granstrom, a local cross country skier, is representing Canada at the Cross-Country Junior and U23 World Ski Championships 2022 in Norway.

Granstrom is a 6th generation Revelstokian, graduated from Revelstoke Secondary School, and has been with the Revelstoke Nordic Ski Club (RNSC) her whole life.

“I’ve been skiing all my life,” said Granstrom. ”As soon as I could walk, I was on skis.”

She now balances her cross-country ski training with her studies in biology at the University of Calgary while living, learning and skiing in Canmore, Alta.

Granstrom represented Canada at the U23 World Championships in Vuokatti, Finland last year.

Her father, Bruce Granstrom, is also a native of Revelstoke, and has a long history of skiing and being a part of the community.

Granstrom says that her dad was her coach, helping her every step of the way, and still volunteers at RNSC coaching young skiers.

The U23 World Ski Championships are taking place in Lygna, Norway, with the opening ceremony kicking off the competition on Feb. 20.

“We are happy that Lygna, with its 7 owner clubs, said yes to this great event for the next generation of cross-country skiers,” said Erik Røste, president of the Norwegian Ski Federation in a press release. “I believe that during the championships we are going to see future stars raising. I wish you all welcome to fabulous and exciting days in Norway and good luck with the upcoming season!”

