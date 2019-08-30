Volunteers hard at work in the Valemount Bike Park. (Submitted)

Revelstoke Snowmobile Club gets funding from Columbia Basin Trust

They were one of 25 organisations awarded a total of $400,00

The Revelstoke Snowmobile Club has been granted $12,530 from the Columbia Basin Trust to replace an aging trailhead structure that houses information.

The structure is at the West Boulder Trailhead.

The funding is from the trust’s Trail Enhancement fund. There were 25 grants given that totalled $400,000.

READ MORE: City of Revelstoke hands out Resort Municipality Initiative funding

“The basin has a remarkable system of trails, and residents told us to prioritize supporting projects that increase accessibility for more people to get out into nature,” said Tim Hicks, senior manager, Delivery of Benefits. “We are helping groups create new trails and rehabilitate existing infrastructure to support trail users with a broad range of interests.”

In addition to creating new trails, the projects are focused on repairing or replacing aging infrastructure, increasing accessibility for a variety of users, addressing erosion issues and adding new amenities.

A few other projects that were funded include a new trail in Sparwood close to the downtown core and the high school and a system of maps and regulatory signage in Castlegar.

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Okanagan pre-teen sinks hole-in-one
Next story
Revelstoke swimmer one of the best in Canada

Just Posted

Only one Revelstokian enters local race; wins competition

Less than a hundred racers took part in this year’s multiday TranSelkirk Race

New shade sail over playground at Kovach Park

The shade sail will block about 95% UV and reduce the heat for playground users

Revelstoke Snowmobile Club gets funding from Columbia Basin Trust

They were one of 25 organisations awarded a total of $400,00

Man charged in assault on Penticton homeless remains in custody

Penticton man one of four arrested earlier this year following attack on two homeless men

City of Revelstoke on the hook for another $10 million after failed grant application

CAO says Phase 1 will no longer be completed in 2020

VIDEO: Five whales dead after mass stranding in Hawaii

Four whales euthanized after vets determined nothing could save them. Calf found later, not far away

Car-jacking attempts in South Shuswap shock residents, stall traffic

Police aircraft, police cars respond to man’s attempts to get in vehicles in Sunnybrae

Shuswap widow shocked after ornament taken from grave

Woman doesn’t want anyone to be surprised like she was before signs are posted

False alarm for downed helicopter in Skaha Lake

Emergency responders called out but it was a false alarm

One dog dies, other pups sick after visiting Penticton park

One of three dogs that became sick around the same time at a Penticton mobile home park has died

Vehicle linked to gangs believed to be set ablaze in Kamloops

Vehicle fire in Rose Hill, Kamloops, deemed suspicious

Former PM apologizes after ‘rooting’ for hurricane to hit Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort

Kim Campbell later called her tweet extremely poor in taste

UPDATE: Details on Okanagan Rail Trail closures released

Sections will be partially or fully closed starting Sept. 3

‘Dear thief, you suck’: Abbotsford truck owner pens angry letter to incompetent crook

Truck owner tells thief to ‘find a new skill’ after three failed attempts to steal vehicle

Most Read