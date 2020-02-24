Micah Starling of the Revelstoke Avalanche tries unsuccessfully to come up with a loose ball against a pair of defenders from Penticton’s Princess Margaret Mustangs during the Okanagan Valley Senior Boys AA Basketball Championships Thursday, Feb. 20, at Vernon’s Fulton Secondary. (Roger Knox - Black Press)

RSS basketball team finishes season at championships in Vernon

The team placed fifth in the tournament

Revelstoke Avalanche finished 1-2 and in fifth place at the eight-team Okanagan Valley Senior Boys AA Basketball Championships at Vernon’s Fulton Secondary, last week.

The Avalanche began with an 84-48 loss to the eventual Okanagan champion Princess Margaret Mustangs of Penticton. Isaac Starling led the Avalanche with 15 points while Magnus Nielsen chipped in nine.

READ MORE: Revelstoke skiers bring home three gold medals from BC Winter Games

In a must-win game, Revelstoke defeated the Kalamalka Lakers of Coldstream 64-59. Starling led all scorers with 26 points for the Avs while Caleb Martin chipped in 16.

The Avalanche finished the tournament with an 81-30 loss to the Westsyde Whundas of Kamloops. Starling had 12 points to lead Revelstoke.

The Mustangs, Vernon’s Fulton Maroons and Lake Country’s George Elliot Dominoes grabbed the three Okanagan berths to the B.C.championships in Langley.

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Boys basketball

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: 2020 BC Winter Games wrap up in Fort St. John as torch passes to Maple Ridge

Just Posted

RSS basketball team finishes season at championships in Vernon

The team placed fifth in the tournament

Supreme Court of Canada will hear Sinixt appeal May 12

B.C. has appealed aboriginal hunting case through several levels of court starting in Nelson in 2016

Bands and DJs playing this week in Revelstoke

Lots of options Friday and Saturday night!

Man sentenced for sexually assaulting woman while partying in Revelstoke

The man must now be registered as a sex offender for 10 years

Wind this afternoon for Revelstoke area

Roads and weather for Feb. 24

VIDEO: Illicit drug overdoses killed 981 in B.C. in 2019, down 38%

Chief coroner says figures were down about a third in the province’s fourth year of the opioid crisis

Kelowna youth accused of killing 16-year-old released

The young woman was arrested on Feb. 21 and is facing one charge of manslaughter

Interior Health appoints administrator at Summerland Seniors Village

Numerous concerns raised about private seniors care facility

Man arrested following suspicious trailer fire in Kelowna

Reports came in about the fire at approximately 11:45 a.m. on Monday morning

Body discovered following vehicle fire on Kelowna property

Firefighters discovered a body in a home on Anderson Road

‘Please be quiet,’ Kelowna Mayor tells sexual assault survivor protesting in council chambers

Forty per cent of sexual assaults reported to Kelowna RCMP in 2019 were deemed ‘unfounded’

Salmon Arm boy is only Para-Nordic athlete at BC Winter games

Thirteen-year-old Kaden Baum competed in three races on his sit-ski at the games.

B.C. takes over another Retirement Concepts senior care home

Summerland facility latest to have administrator appointed

RCMP pull office from Wet’suwet’en territory, but hereditary chiefs still want patrols to end

Chief says temporary closure of field office not enough as Coastal GasLink pipeline dispute drags on

Most Read