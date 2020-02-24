RSS basketball team finishes season at championships in Vernon

The team placed fifth in the tournament

Micah Starling of the Revelstoke Avalanche tries unsuccessfully to come up with a loose ball against a pair of defenders from Penticton’s Princess Margaret Mustangs during the Okanagan Valley Senior Boys AA Basketball Championships Thursday, Feb. 20, at Vernon’s Fulton Secondary. (Roger Knox - Black Press)

Revelstoke Avalanche finished 1-2 and in fifth place at the eight-team Okanagan Valley Senior Boys AA Basketball Championships at Vernon’s Fulton Secondary, last week.

The Avalanche began with an 84-48 loss to the eventual Okanagan champion Princess Margaret Mustangs of Penticton. Isaac Starling led the Avalanche with 15 points while Magnus Nielsen chipped in nine.

READ MORE: Revelstoke skiers bring home three gold medals from BC Winter Games

In a must-win game, Revelstoke defeated the Kalamalka Lakers of Coldstream 64-59. Starling led all scorers with 26 points for the Avs while Caleb Martin chipped in 16.

The Avalanche finished the tournament with an 81-30 loss to the Westsyde Whundas of Kamloops. Starling had 12 points to lead Revelstoke.

The Mustangs, Vernon’s Fulton Maroons and Lake Country’s George Elliot Dominoes grabbed the three Okanagan berths to the B.C.championships in Langley.

@RevelstokeRevue

editor@revelstoketimesreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Boys basketball