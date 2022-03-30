VIDEO: Spring swings: Revelstoke Golf Club prepares for opening day

The course is expected to open on the third week of April

While most of Revelstoke is still covered in ice and slush, patches of sleepy grass are making an appearance around town as the blades of spring push their way up through the snow.

At the Revelstoke Golf Club, superintendent Mark Hoey and the rest of the team at the club are helping that process along as they prepare for opening day on the course in late April.

Clearing the snow at the Revelstoke Golf Club. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)

The maintenance shed at the Revelstoke Golf Club. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)

The team at the Revelstoke Golf Club use a combination of tractors and smaller snowblowers to move the snow and slush off the greens on the course in order to prepare the grass.

Looking on to the Columbia River from the greens. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)

For more information on the Revelstoke Golf Club visit golfrevelstoke.com.

A snowmobile with a view of Mt. Mackenzie. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)

