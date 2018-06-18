Web poll: Should the city ban single use plastics?

  • Jun. 18, 2018 1:50 p.m.
  • Poll

At the moment the City of Revelstoke wants to know what to do about single use plastics.

Find the survey here: City of Revelstoke requests feedback on single-use plastics

Should the city ban single use plastics?


Previous story
Web Poll: Are you concerned that the Provincial Caribou Recovery Program policy will affect your business?

Just Posted

Vernon second-degree murder suspect found not criminally responsible

Angelo Gabriel Monfort’s matter will be put to the British Columbia Review Board

Penticton man dies in Lavington train incident

Sunday afternoon incident claims 25 year old

Revelstoke theatre students debut Shoe Tree

Flying Arrow Production’s contribution to the international AB Project debuted this weekend,… Continue reading

Revelstoke council calls for more clarity in RMR updated master plan

Revelstoke City Council has requested more clarity and detail from Revelstoke Mountain… Continue reading

Revelstoke realtors criticize city development process

Revelstoke RE/MAX has called for more to be done by city council… Continue reading

Hot weather to hit the valley

Environment Canada issues a special weather statement.

Cheers erupt as Federal Court judge approves historic gay purge settlement

Gay military veterans said they were interrogated, harassed and spied on because of their sexuality

Remains of two people found on Vancouver Island

Officials have not said whether or not the remains belong to two missing men, last seen in Ucluelet in mid-May

Helping B.C.’s helpers cope

The MRT has helped almost 7,000 first responders and street workers in 57 communities in B.C.

Border officials argue B.C. man’s Facebook posts threat to Canada’s security

A B.C. Supreme Court judge acquitted Othman Hamdan of terrorism charges last September

Reena Virk’s mother has died

Both of Virk’s parents became activists against bullying in wake of daughters’ death

Over 800 cars hit the streets in Penticton for Beach Cruise

Largest Peach City Beach Cruise event to-date to take place in Penticton

B.C. announces $75M to help friends, family care for seniors at home

Funding will go towards respite care and adult day programs

Timely tide attracts another pod of orcas to Victoria

The pod left the harbour about 30 minutes later

Most Read

  • Web poll: Should the city ban single use plastics?

    At the moment the City of Revelstoke wants to know what to…