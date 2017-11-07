The Revelstoke Secondary School’s boys soccer team competed for the first time at the provincial championships in Nakusp last weekend. (Photo submitted)

RSS Avalanche finish 14th at first provincials

Young team ends tournament with a 1-4 record

The Revelstoke Secondary School Avalanche boys soccer team is wrapping up a memorable season with a 14th place finish at the BC Tier 1 Soccer Championships last week in Nakusp.

The team finished the regular season as the North Zone champions and was fifth at the Okanagan Valley Championships.

With six of the starting 11 players in Grade 9, coach Andrew Sykes says the future looks “very bright” for the soccer team moving forward.

The Avalanche finished with a 1-4 record at their first provincials.

“The boys braved frigid temperatures and snow covered fields and true to their character, battled valiantly against schools from the lower mainland,” says Sykes.

On Day one, the team lost 6-0 to Vancouver’s West Point Grey Academy and Victoria’s Glenlyon Norfolk Academy.

Day two began with another loss, 4-1 to Highroad Academy from Chilliwack, but was followed up by 1 -0 victory against Boundary from Grand Forks.

“The final day ended with a terrific display of how the beautiful game is meant to be played with a terrific display of how the beautiful game is meant to be played with the Avalanche dominating possession and scoring chances,” says Sykes.

The Avalanche ended up losing the game 1-0 to Burns Lake.

Tournament goals were from top-scorerArvid ‘Big Swede’ Westman and German international Valentin Karajan.

Tournament MVP went to Avalanche captain Spencer Spannier, who Sykes says “led with his words and his deeds on the pitch all season long.”

“Congratulations lads,” says Sykes. “You have made your school, coach and community proud.”

 

