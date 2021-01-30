Plant-based food truck drives into Revelstoke food scene

Backcountry Bowls owners Scott Sych and Alix Genn serve up green Nanaimo bars and a menu item called Fresh Tracks, which is a bowl of potatoes, Cuban black beans, red cabbage, kale, pico, pickled onion and garlic sauce. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

The local food scene just got greener.

A new food truck, Backcountry Bowls, is one of the only eateries in Revelstoke focusing on plant-based dishes.

“It’s a way of eating we want to support,” said co-owner Scott Sych.

While a plant-based diet predominantly consists of plants, it may include small amounts of animal products as opposed to vegan diets which completely exclude meat, dairy and even honey.

Although Backcountry Bowls’ Eggs Benedict is vegan, with smoked carrot ribbons instead of smoked salmon and hollandaise sauce with cashews instead of egg yokes and butter, there is still an option to have a poached egg on top.

Sych and co-owner Alix Genn said their menu is based on what they eat at home, from green Nanaimo bars with avocado and matcha, to unami miso ramen and taco bowls.

The couple met hitchhiking up a volcano in Hawaii several years ago. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Last March, the couple were on a trip to the Yukon. While driving, the COVID-19 situation escalated. By the time they reached Terrace, B.C., governments were urging people to avoid non-essential travel.

The two rented a tree house cabin and hunkered down to wait out the pandemic.

“But the COVID storm wouldn’t die,” said Sych.

After three weeks of waiting, the two gave up and decided to return south. As both had lost work due to COVID, on the drive back the two decided to go into business together and buy a food truck.

They settled on the name after driving past a beautiful mountain bowl near Smithers, B.C.

Their eatery opened last summer in Clearwater and when it began to snow, the two moved to Revelstoke.

“We can go wherever the wind takes us,” said Genn.

While Canada’s economy suffered its worst year on record with a contraction of 5.1 per cent in 2020, according to Statistics Canada, the couple said starting a new eatery during a crisis is a business’s true test.

“It pushes you to be the best you can be, otherwise you won’t survive,” Genn said.

“If you make a good product, people will return.”

Even with the pandemic, 148 new business licences were issued by the city last year – a new record.

“Despite the fact that we are in the midst of the most catastrophic economic climate of the century, we need only look to the clever and savvy entrepreneurs who see opportunity and go for it,” said Stacey Brensrud, executive director at Revelstoke Chamber of Commerce.

“It’s the decades old Revelstoke way.”

Although the crisis has forced the closure of several Revelstoke businesses, this is the third food truck to open within the year.

While starting a new business is challenging, Genn said running a food truck has allowed her to embrace B.C. life more than ever. In the last six months, the two have gone rocking climbing, dirt biking, snowboarding at resorts and splitboarding in the backcountry.

“A food truck gives us the freedom we want. If we don’t like a place, we can get up and move. It has allowed us to do so much,” said Genn.

Previously, Genn was a rising star at CRAFT Beer Market Kelowna on the path to getting a big house and a big career. Her day was work, then heading home to her computer and sleep. Repeat.

“I’ve realized that life isn’t for me. I’ve never been happier.”

Backcountry Bowls is located next to the Revelstoke Trading Post at 415 Second St. West, along with another food truck called the Wandering Root that focuses on baked potatoes.

