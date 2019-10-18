Revelstoke family-owned business makes a deal with a dragon

Shade Sails Canada will be working with Dragon’s Den star Vincenzo Guzzo

Brydon Roe, Anne Murphy and Graham Harper pitched Shade Sails Canada on CBC’s Dragon’s Den on Oct. 17. (Screenshot)

Revelstoke company Shade Sails Canada appeared on CBC’s Dragon’s Den, Oct. 17 and they made a deal.

For $200,000, Vincenzo Guzzo, bought 17.5 per cent of the company.

“It felt like we got chewed a little bit and spat out, but we got there in the end,” said Graham Harper, of Shade Sails, on the show, after exiting through door 14.

Harper and business owners Brydon Roe and Anne Murphy made their case to the dragons, bringing in a model of a shade sale and handing out the bags they create to demonstrate their product.

Guzzo, joined the cast in April 2016. He is known as an “entertainment mogul” as president and CEO of Cinemas Guzzo, the number one operator in Quebec and the third largest movie exhibitor in Canada. He also owns the company Le Group Guzzo Construction Inc. who builds the multiplexes.

Recently, he expanded his portfolio to include restaurateur, opening a chain for Italian pork sandwich locations called Porchetta.

Shade Sails is a family owned business that designs and constructs shade structures made of monafilament. The material protects from UV rays and there is a waterproof option.

In order to reduce waste, the family founded a second business, Green Bag Company, where they sell bags made of the off cut material.

Guzzo was the only dragon to make an offer the Shade Sails.

“I really like the look of this aesthetically,” said Arlene Dickinson, dragon. “I have a cottage out in Blue Mountains and I am going to be calling you and I am going to be putting one in.”

Several other dragons echoed the sentiment, saying they would be customers, but not investors.

Two dragons did however, express their love of Revelstoke.

“I love skiing in Revelstoke,” said Lane Merrifield.

“Yeah, me too,” said Michele Romanow.

You can watch the Dragon’s Den episode on CBC Gem.

