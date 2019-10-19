Nominations open for Spirit of Revelstoke awards

Community Futures is now accepting nominations for the annual Spirit of Revelstoke award.
The program recognizes citizens who have made outstanding volunteer contributions to the community.
The awards are open to all age groups and criteria includes:
- contribution that occurred on a regular basis over time
- contribution was related to a community organization
- contribution that made a major impact on a specific project that will benefit the community at large
The deadline to submit a nomination is Nov. 12 at 4 p.m. All nominations will remain anonymous. Recipients will receive a personal letter from the mayor as well as a small token of appreciation.
The nomination form is available online at communityfuturerevelstoke.com/spirit-of-revelstoke
Nominations and questions can be directed to Brooke Burke at bburke@revelstokecf.com
