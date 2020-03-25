Revelstoke Powder Rentals. (Facebook)

Revelstoke business donates grub weighing more than a cow to food bank

Revelstoke Powder Rentals donates more than 1,100 kg of food this winter

Revelstoke Powder Rentals has offered free/discounted rentals and services with a donation to the food bank all winter.

Community Connections said they have tallied the total of donations to be over 1,100 kg of food, which is roughly one-and-a-half times as heavy as a mature Holstein milk cow. The organization said Powder Rentals has been one of the most consistent sources for food donations this winter.

Last year, Community Connections said the food bank provides food to over 250 households yearly and 30 per cent of the recipients are children.

Revelstoke Powder Rentals is a downhill ski and snowboard rental store.

