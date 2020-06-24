The emergency services food drive last September. (Photo by Noeline Mostert)

Revelstoke RCMP launching food bank drive to meet significant demand

Demand at the local food bank has tripled

The Revelstoke RCMP is launching a food bank drive called Fill the Boat.

The aim of the event is to fill the RCMP’s zodiac boat with food.

The RCMP will be at Southside Market on June 29 and Save-on-Foods on June 30 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. A tent and boat will be set up in the parking lot.

The RCMP said the food bank needs canned fruit and vegetables, pasta sauces (no glass), canned pasta, smaller packages of dried pasta, cereal and healthy kids snacks.

Emergency services in Revelstoke team up each year in September to gather provisions for the food bank. Last fall, the drive gathered 12,400 pounds of food and $6,700 in cash donations.

READ MORE:Photos: Revelstoke’s ninth annual Emergency Services Food Drive

The RCMP said they have heard about the increased demand on the food bank and wanted to help with an extra food drive this year.

Demand at the food bank has roughly tripled since the start of the pandemic.

READ MORE: Demand at Revelstoke food bank triples

Patti Larson, director at Community Connections said in a previous interview last month that people from all walks of life are accessing the food bank and there are plenty of new faces since the COVID-19 pandemic started.

Community Connections has amalgamated the food bank and food recovery program, offering food in the alley behind their building from 11 a.m to noon, Monday to Friday.

Community Connections said people can make donations on their website or by sending e-transfers to finance@community-connections.ca.

Shoppers can also add $2 to their grocery bills at Save-On-Foods and Southside as a donation to the food bank.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
liam.harrap@revelstokereview.com

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Food Bank

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Video: Sparking downed power line in Revelstoke
Next story
Photos: Grade 12 celebration parade

Just Posted

Revelstoke RCMP launching food bank drive to meet significant demand

Demand at the local food bank has tripled

More art coming to a Revelstoke alleyway near you

Phase 2 of the Art Alleries project has been approved by the city

Photos: Grade 12 celebration parade

The event took place June 23 in front of Begbie View Elementary

Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Okanagan

A thunderstorm may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain

Video: Sparking downed power line in Revelstoke

The incident occurred June 22. There were no injuries.

B.C. records 14 new cases, one death as province eyes Phase Three in restart plan

Fourteen people are in hospital, seven of whom are in intensive care

MLA ‘devastated’ by claims of racist blood-alcohol game at Greater Victoria hospital

Adam Olsen says racism in B.C. health care system is pervasive

‘Salmon cannon’ up and running at B.C. landslide, though fish slow to arrive

Gwil Roberts says early runs of chinook can begin arriving in the area in late May

Central Okanagan mosquito population targeted in control program

Crews may be spotted next week throughout Central Okanagan, weather permitting

COVID-19: B.C. moves to allow three years of budget deficits

Carole James and cabinet to take 10-per-cent pay cut

Lost Okanagan camper found safe after three-day search

Vernon RCMP, search and rescue, police dog and air units were utilized in the search

Rockets’ Mallette named assistant coach for 2020 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge

Mallette was named head coach of the Kelowna Rockets (WHL) in March 2020

Should CERB be transformed into a universal income program?

Sixty per cent of Canadians in a recent survey say the wealthiest should pick up guaranteed income bill

Woman in hospital after spending all night trapped under vehicle in West Kootenay

Unidentified driver was airlifted to hospital in Kelowna

Most Read