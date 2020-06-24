Revelstoke RCMP launching food bank drive to meet significant demand

Demand at the local food bank has tripled

The emergency services food drive last September. (Photo by Noeline Mostert)

The Revelstoke RCMP is launching a food bank drive called Fill the Boat.

The aim of the event is to fill the RCMP’s zodiac boat with food.

The RCMP will be at Southside Market on June 29 and Save-on-Foods on June 30 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. A tent and boat will be set up in the parking lot.

The RCMP said the food bank needs canned fruit and vegetables, pasta sauces (no glass), canned pasta, smaller packages of dried pasta, cereal and healthy kids snacks.

Emergency services in Revelstoke team up each year in September to gather provisions for the food bank. Last fall, the drive gathered 12,400 pounds of food and $6,700 in cash donations.

READ MORE:Photos: Revelstoke’s ninth annual Emergency Services Food Drive

The RCMP said they have heard about the increased demand on the food bank and wanted to help with an extra food drive this year.

Demand at the food bank has roughly tripled since the start of the pandemic.

READ MORE: Demand at Revelstoke food bank triples

Patti Larson, director at Community Connections said in a previous interview last month that people from all walks of life are accessing the food bank and there are plenty of new faces since the COVID-19 pandemic started.

Community Connections has amalgamated the food bank and food recovery program, offering food in the alley behind their building from 11 a.m to noon, Monday to Friday.

Community Connections said people can make donations on their website or by sending e-transfers to finance@community-connections.ca.

Shoppers can also add $2 to their grocery bills at Save-On-Foods and Southside as a donation to the food bank.

